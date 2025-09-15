WORLDS 100MH: Charlton clocks 12.49 for 6th in final

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: With another season's best of 12.49 seconds, the world's most consistent women's 100 metre hurdles finalist got sixth place in her speciality in the 20th World Championships.

The Bahamian two-time world indoor champion and record holder, who has made all five of the global finals in the past few years, ran from the outside in lane nine in Monday night's final at the Japan National Stadium.

The 29-year-old, who negotiated up a sixth place in the past two Olympic Games and a fourth place in the last World Championships, was once again denied a spot on the podium.

The three medalists came from the middle of the pack with Switzerland's Ditaji Kqmbundji shocking the field with a national record breaking performance in 12.24 for the gold.

World record holder Tobi Amusn from Nigeria claimed the silver in 12.29 and the bronze went to American Grace Stark in 12.34.

Charlton's American training partner and Olympic champion Massai Russell finished fourth in 12.44, Pia Skrzszowska of Poland was 5th in12.49, and defending champion Danielle Williams from Jamaica was seventh in 12.63. Nadine Visser of the Netherlands rounded out the field in eight place in 12.56.

Charlton was one of three Bahamians on the 15-member team to compete in the event just as they did at the Olympics last year. While she advanced to the final, Charisma Taylor and Denisha Cartwright both fell short in the heats.