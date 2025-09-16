Bahamian non-profit to fill ocean’s ‘data gaps’

A Bahamian ocean scientist says she has launched a locally-domiciled non-profit dedicated to uncovering, documenting and conserving the waters of the Caribbean region.

Marmoris, which was founded by Dana ‘Denley’ Delaney, is said to combine science, technology and story-telling to explore the oceans. Ms Denley, in a statement, said her past experience includes managing the National Geographic Society’s portfolio of ocean technologies and supporting deep-sea expeditions around the world.

“We know more about outer space than we do about our own ocean,” said Ms Denley. “Marmoris was created to fill critical data gaps about the deep sea, and to contribute to long-lasting conservation efforts that are led from within the region.”

Headquartered in Nassau, Marmoris will lead expeditions throughout The Bahamas and collaborate with scientists and institutions across the Caribbean. The organisation deploys tools such as baited deep-sea camera systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to study the deep ocean in detail at depths of up to 3,000 metres..

Marmoris said its first expedition is currently underway in the northern Bahamas, involving a comprehensive, multi-island survey of deep sea biodiversity and habitats that will extend to the southern-most islands.

“What happens in the deep ocean affects us all - from our fisheries to our climate. As risks to the deep ocean, like deep-sea mining and oil drilling, expand globally, data becomes our most powerful tool for protection,” said Ms Denley.

Marmoris added that it aims to help close long-standing knowledge gaps around the ocean, contribute to marine protection efforts and support a future where Caribbean countries are equipped and empowered to lead marine discovery.

The non-profit said its mission is built on five key pillars, including innovative research using technology to fill critical data gaps in the deep sea within The Bahamas and across the Caribbean. It will also focus on locally-led ocean exploration to increase in-country ownership of ocean science, plus capacity building to strengthen regional capabilities in deep sea research.

Marmoris will also concentrate on strategic communication to bring the ocean to audiences locally and globally, and increased data accessibility to support decision making around the ocean.