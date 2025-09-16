Coconut-branding franchise unveils its Bahamas launch

A coconut-branding franchise has teamed with a Bahamian non-profit to announce its launch in this nation.

Coconut Stock, which custom brands fresh coconuts for events, venues and businesses, confirmed it has arrived in The Bahamas via its local franchise, Coconut Stock Bahamas (CSB).

“Our coconuts aren’t just a beverage, they’re an experience,” said Taran Mackey, president of Coconut Stock Bahamas. “We’re here to help hotels, cruise lines and event planners surprise and delight their guests with something that feels fresh, fun and unforgettable.”

To celebrate its launch, Coconut Stock Bahamas said it is partnering with Hands for Hunger to debut at Paradise Plates, the non-profit’s signature fundraiser. Paradise Plates brings together the nation’s top chefs, mixologists and restaurants and, this year, Coconut Stock Bahamas will join the line-up.

Guests will sip from custom-branded coconuts while supporting Hands for Hunger’s mission to end hunger and food waste in The Bahamas. “The support of restaurants and beverage companies like Coconut Stock Bahamas is absolutely essential to the success of Paradise Plates,” said Keisha Ellis, executive director of Hands for Hunger.

“Their involvement translates directly into sponsorship that fuels our mission, and we are proud that Paradise Plates has become the event where many companies choose to launch their products because of its reach and impact. We are thrilled that Coconut Stock has chosen to debut with us at this important fundraising event.”

Coconut Bahamas said the partnership will allow it to engage directly with the community, celebrate Bahamian culture and support initiatives that provide nourishment, hope and opportunity to those who might otherwise go without.