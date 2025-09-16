DM pledges to minimise straw vendor disruption

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The deputy prime minister yesterday pledged to minimise disruption for vendors amid planned infrastructure upgrades for the Bay Street Straw Market.

Chester Cooper, minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said multiple government agencies are in discussions over the timeline and logistics of the renovations. The goal, he added, is to carry out the necessary improvements without negatively impacting the income of the market’s vendors.

“The [Straw Market Authority] Board is working on doing some improvements as we speak. They’ve talked about it being warm on the inside, the need for some cleaning and painting, and generally sprucing up the market. I was happy to hear that these matters are generally in hand and, over the course of the next few weeks, they will be attended to,” said Mr Cooper.

“There’s some concern as to how that will be done, when that will be done, when it will be done smoothly, along with their operations, and them [straw vendors] not losing any income whilst it’s being done. Those are natural concerns, and I think between ourselves and the Ministry of Works and the Board, we will determine what’s the best approach to get it done.”

Mr Cooper added that improving conditions within the market, including addressing heat and ventilation issues, is a shared priority. “Everybody agrees that some improvement needs to be done. There will likely be some fans etc to make the market a little cooler. And I think they’re looking forward to that,” he said.