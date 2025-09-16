Royal Caribbean hires four Bahamian managers for PI

Royal Caribbean has appointed four Bahamian managers to the leadership team for its $165m Royal Beach Club development on Paradise Island ahead of its December 2025 opening.

Benjamin Gay will take up the role of warehouse manager, while Deborah Campbell will function as inventory control specialist, Christopher Treco will be the cruise line’s training manager and Ricardo Mitchell will act as human resources manager.

Royal Caribbean said Mr Gay brings 15 years of supply chain management experience, specialising in warehousing, logistics, inventory and sanitation. Ms Campbell, meanwhile, has more than a decade of warehouse management expertise where she has streamlined logistics and optimised resources.

Christopher Treco has more than 10 years’ experience across sales, operations and human resources in industries such as shipping, retail and hospitality, while Mr Mitchell holds a master’s in organisational learning and leadership with a background as an educator and human resources generalist. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in business with a focus on human resource management.

Royal Caribbean said that, during the Royal Beach Club’s construction, two Bahamian contractors were engaged alongside numerous Bahamian sub-contractors, with more than 500 individuals working on the project daily. Upon opening, the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will employ around 700 direct Royal Caribbean staff and vendor hires.