18 months jail for damaging ATM while trying to steal it

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting to damaging an ATM while trying to steal cash.

Prosecutors said Ashton Forbes, 24, caused $1,690.93 in damage to a Bank of The Bahamas ATM at about 3am on July 22 in New Providence.

Forbes is also accused of assaulting Michael Forbes with a baseball bat and a rock on July 26. In a separate incident on September 10, prosecutors allege Forbes and Omar Atkinson, 25, behaved in a disorderly manner and used obscene language to the annoyance of Corporal 3455 Wright.

While Forbes pleaded guilty to damaging the ATM. He pleaded not guilty to four other charges before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. Forbes’ remaining charges include disorderly behaviour, obscene language and two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison on the damage charge and is due back in court on November 11 for trial on the remaining counts.