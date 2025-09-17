30 months jail for man who admitted to having a loaded gun and ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he admitted to having a loaded gun on Windsor Lane last weekend.

The court was told Deithmar Lockhart, 21, was found with a black Hi-Point Luger pistol and six 9mm rounds while walking at about 8pm on September 13. Lockhart pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

The magistrate sentenced him to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Lockhart was advised he can enrol in trade classes while in custody. Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.