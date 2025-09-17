Bahamas Boxing Academy unveils plans for national boxing gym

By JONATHAN BURROWS

THE Bahamas Boxing Academy has unveiled plans for a National Boxing Gym, a world-class facility designed to empower young athletes and provide critical support to at-risk youth.

The announcement came at a press conference attended by facilities project manager Andy Ford, international boxing advocate Rick Ogden, and the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.

Mr Ford outlined the phased approach to development, emphasizing sustainability and community impact.

“Each stage will deliver key infrastructure and programming, from elite training zones to community learning spaces, ensuring long-term sustainability and maximum impact for participants,” he said.

Once completed, the facility is expected to become the premier boxing centre in the region, providing professional training, mentorship and holistic support in a safe environment.

The project has already secured initial funding through partnerships with international philanthropists and sport for development advocates.

Among those contributing global expertise is Rick Ogden, co-founder of Boxwise UK, a non-profit that uses boxing to drive social mobility in underserved communities.

“This is about more than boxing,” said Ogden.

“It’s about creating pathways to confidence, to community, and to careers.

“We’re excited to bring our proven model to The Bahamas and help build something truly world-class,” said Ogden.

Minister Bowleg spoke to the government’s commitment to strategic partnerships that uplift young people.

“We are not just breaking ground on a facility. We are laying the foundation for future champions, mentors, and citizens of excellence,” he said, as he also thanked philanthropist Nick Maughan, the Boxwise team, and donors both local and international for their support.

The gym will also host national and regional competitions while serving as a hub for holistic development through nutritional guidance, academic support, mental health services, and life skill training.

