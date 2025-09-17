CIBC touts $1.5bn in infrastructure funding

CIBC Caribbean executives said the bank has arranged more than $1.5bn in transactions to aid infrastructure and private sector projects throughout the Caribbean in the past year.

Speaking at the ninth Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2025), which opened yesterday at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Pim van der Burg, CIBC Caribbean’s chief commercial officer, emphasised the importance of resilient infrastructure investment as a driver of economic growth.

“CIBC Caribbean is deeply committed to the region and its success. Both public and private investment in physical capital is crucial in driving Caribbean economic development, and we remain committed to building strong partnerships in the region and to supporting viable, sustainable infrastructure projects that will add value and continue to spur economic growth in our region,” he said.

“Over the past year, our award winning corporate and investment banking teams have arranged more than $1.5bn in transactions to support projects in hospitality, healthcare, telecommunications, aviation, ports and related facilities, and sovereign loans to a number of regional governments to support infrastructure projects.

“We continue to work with our clients, and we have a strong pipeline of infrastructure transactions that should come to fruition in the next year.” Gillian Charles-Gollop, CIBC Caribbean’s executive director for corporate banking and sustainable finance, added: “The Caribbean is already showing what climate resilience looks like, but we need to do more.

“That starts with the decisions that we make today. We must convert these conversations into proactive action for resiliency with planned, bold investments in sustainable development and climate resilient infrastructure.”

CIBC has been a major CARIF sponsor since the event’s launch in 2016. CARIF 2025 will feature topics related to mobilising private capital for Caribbean projects; energy security and grid resilience; leveraging public-private partnerships for infrastructure delivery; food security and agricultural innovation; sustainable aviation and airport infrastructure; and digitisation and connectivity for smarter island economies.

The event includes the annual CARIF Awards and interactive workshops including ‘Financing the future: Building bankable projects for the Caribbean’, hosted by CIBC Caribbean, KPMG and Stantec. Ms Charles-Gollop reminded attendees: “The decisions we make today will define the resilience and prosperity of generations to come.”