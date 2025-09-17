Doctor hails VAT slash on medicines, supplies

A well-known doctor has hailed the Government’s decision to slash the VAT rate by 50 percent for medicines and medical supplies as “a step in the right direction” to making healthcare more affordable.

Dr Arlington Lightbourne, founder and chief executive of Bahamas Wellness, praised the Davis administration’s move to cut the VAT rate from 10 percent to 5 percent for these potentially life-saving products as “a step in the right direction of recognising that good health care must be affordable for all”.

Diapers, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies were among the items to enjoy tax relief that took effect from September 1, 2025. “One of the greatest deterrents to people seeking preventative medical care is their feeling that it is a cost they cannot afford,” Dr Lightbourne added.

“As a result, they wait until something is wrong - until they feel so ill they need to see a doctor, or have a symptom they can no longer ignore - to seek help. So, anything we can do to reduce costs and make it easier to seek care before an issue arises is a positive move. Health care cannot just be good; it must be affordable for all.”

Dr. Lightbourne, speaking on behalf of Bahamas Wellness, praised the Island Cares Foundation for funding 100 free prostate cancer screenings in Eleuthera this month. “We hope initiatives like this, along with lower costs, will inspire more people to schedule annual checkups,” he said.

He added that even the Government’s decision to reduce VAT on diapers carries significant health benefits. Dr Carlos Thomas, a visiting pediatrician and one of the specialists aligned with Bahamas Wellness, has treated numerous cases of severe diaper rash.

“In an effort to reduce spending, some parents will change their child’s diapers infrequently and this often leads to - and is associated with - severe diaper rash. This practice is not recommended as frequent diaper changes contribute to healthy skin,” Dr Thomas explained.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of the reduction in VAT, and we applaud the Government of The Bahamas and the Prime Minister for his attention to the basics of medicine and health care,” added Dr Lightbourne.

“A country can only be productive when it has a healthy population, and with the soaring costs of pharmaceuticals and the burden of treatments like dialysis, The Bahamas pays a very high price for a largely unhealthy population. We must shift our focus toward overall wellness, quality of life and preventive care. These VAT reductions are a step in the right direction.”

Bahamas Wellness operates an advanced urgent care medical facility on Eleuthera, known as ‘Eleuthera’s emergency room’, supported by three satellite clinics including Spanish Wells, Rock Sound and Lower Bogue, in addition to a facility in Nassau. The health system’s mission is to place patients above profits, providing affordable and high-quality healthcare.