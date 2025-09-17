Man accused of knife attack charged with assault with a deadly instrument

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a knife attack was granted $2,500 bail before the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Denaj Bowles, 19, assaulted Alden Ferguson with a knife during a physical altercation on Carew Street on September 14. Bowles pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

He was granted $2,500 bail. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station on the first Monday of every month by 7pm. Bowles returns to court on November 13. Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom was the prosecutor.