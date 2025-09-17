Minister awaits meeting to resolve union’s angst

By ANNELIA NIXON

The Labour minister yesterday said she is awaiting a response from the Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) for a meeting to address its concerns.

The BCIAWU, in a statement, voiced disappointment over remarks by Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of labour and the public service minister, following the union’s assertion that the Government is seeking to reduce the vacation allowance for members entitled to five week’s leave per year.

The statement focused on Mrs Glover-Rolle’s citing of article 15 in the industrial agreement between BCIAWU and the Government that “all employees will be entitled to annual leave in accordance with Public Service policy”. The BCIAWU said Mrs Glover-Rolle “notably omitted the critical continuation of that article”.

“This is then immediately followed by clearly defined categories that link specific salary scales to corresponding leave entitlements - details that are fundamental to a full and fair understanding of the article’s intent,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing that the minister’s statement excluded these essential components of Article 15. The omission risks conveying a misleading narrative to the public - one that undermines the union’s position and calls into question the sincerity of her remarks.

“Furthermore, circular number five of 2024 dated 18 March, 2024, had already breached these established categories by altering the threshold for five weeks of leave from a salary of $30,450 per annum to $37,450 per annum. Circular number 12 of 2025 continues this trend by further deviating from the industrial agreement’s agreed terms taking the starting point now to $40,250.

“While the minister claims that circular number 12 is consistent with previous circulars, and is a result of improvements made through industrial agreements, the union asserts that both circulars number five of 2024 and number12 of 2025 seek to diminish the improvements that the industrial agreement has established and to erode workers’ rightful benefits.”

Following the union’s comments, Mrs Glover-Rolle said she is awaiting a response from the union to arrange a meeting where concerns can be addressed.

“We await a response from the union on a meeting to address their concerns and where explanation to their ‘interpretations’ may be clearly outlined,” Ms Glover-Rolle said.