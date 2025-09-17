MSC Foundation partners with Louise McDonald High School for community clean-up

MSC Foundation will partner with Louise McDonald High School on Friday for a community clean-up and awareness drive in Bimini, aiming to spur environmental stewardship among students and residents, according to a statement from the foundation.

The morning initiative will focus on tackling litter and marine debris while highlighting the need to protect Bimini’s island and marine environment. Students, teachers and residents will work alongside community partners, including the Bimini District Council and the Bimini for Sustainable Tourism Council, joined by MSC Ocean Cay employees.

“This clean-up is about more than collecting litter,” said Emeline Bouchet, marine programme manager at the MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Centre at Ocean Cay. “It is about bringing people together, fostering a shared sense of responsibility and purpose, and inspiring actions that create lasting benefits for both the community and environment.”

Organisers said the event is designed to connect Bimini to World Clean-up Day, the annual global campaign that mobilises millions of volunteers to confront the waste crisis. By anchoring the effort locally, MSC Foundation and its partners said they hope to strengthen community engagement while reinforcing calls to reduce waste and safeguard natural resources for future generations.