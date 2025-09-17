‘Personal attacks won’t deter me’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

JOSPEPH-John Percentie, the Progressive Liberal Party’s aspirant for North Eleuthera, has condemned vicious online attacks on his personal life, saying they will not deter him from seeking the party’s nomination.

The 39-year-old businessman from Harbour Island told The Tribune yesterday that leadership should be measured by vision, integrity, and the ability to deliver for the people, not by gossip or personal attacks.

He said it is extremely disappointing that in a small community where everyone knows each other, such attacks are happening.

“My personal life does not define my ability to represent North Eleuthera; my commitment, my work, and my sincerity do. I am here to serve, and that is where the focus should remain,” Mr Percentie said.

His comments come as the race for the seat heats up, with at least five candidates publicly announcing plans to seek the PLP nomination.

North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty has said he is reconsidering his decision to step away from politics.

His potential re-entry into the race has sparked heated debate, with some residents supporting the move and others opposing it.

“He had resigned already,” said Harbour Island resident Juanita Neely-Martin, 64. “If you had a situation before, and you know the situation and you resign, why let people influence you to go in and do it again?”

WhatsApp groups linked to the party have been buzzing with talk of his possible return, with some aspirants reportedly removed from groups for voicing their opinions.

In the backdrop, some have launched hostile attacks and made threats against others, including Mr Percentie, with critics questioning his loyalty to the party and criticising his demeanor and style.

A video praising Mr Percentie’s record, urging people not to be distracted by attacks, and advocating for his nomination has also sparked discussion.

Yesterday, Mr Percentie denied created the video, saying he cannot control social media.

He also could not identify who is behind the attacks, but said whether they come from inside the party or outside, they only create division when unity is needed most.

“I have never attacked another candidate, even when their lifestyle may have been open to discussion,” he said. “I have remained focused on the greatness of North Eleuthera and on creating unity — whether by representing the area myself, or by supporting whoever sits in that chair. Those who thought they were attacking me have, in reality, attacked the party, creating walls instead of building bridges.”

He said his focus remains on the people, highlighting past achievements such as partnerships with local police on public safety and contributions to the restoration of community parks, basketball courts, and playgrounds.

“Ultimately, I offer myself to serve, but it is the people and the party who will decide. Whatever the outcome, their decision will not change who I am or my commitment to North Eleuthera,” he added.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has previously decried the current state of politics in the country, saying he is “deeply afraid” of what it has become and how it is affecting communities.

“We can disagree. That’s democracy. That’s life. But we must never let disagreement lead us to devalue one another,” Mr Davis said at an event in August.