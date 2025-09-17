Water Corp collects samples on Eleuthera ‘odour’ concern

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has collected test samples after several Eleuthera residents complained of a “foul odour” that smelt like diesel in water supplied by the utility.

The water supplier yesterday sought to reassure its customers that their “health and safety remain our top priority” following concerns from Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound customers, which emerged after supply interruptions that impacted schools and resulted in a water barge shipment carrying 280,000 imperial gallons being dispatched from New Providence.

Nahla Sands said she first noticed the smell on Friday. “They labelled it as a foul odour,” Ms Sands said. “It’s probably diesel. It smells like diesel. It was coming out like diesel. But they labelled it to the public as, quote, unquote, a foul odour.

“The water is clear now, but you can still smell that scent in the water. Anybody knows if it’s fuel in the lines, that’s going to be kind of hard to get rid of. The lines are now contaminated. Only God knows if they’re actually treating the lines or literally just flushing the water out. That’s a big difference.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but there was a water issue days prior. They brought water. Now, somewhere along the way, they brought that contaminated water around here to these people.”

Kim Young-Margolius, in a Facebook post, voiced concern about the dangers of contaminated water, adding: “For days Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound had no water - it went from none to contaminated. The water smells like diesel and people are sick. As a healthcare provider, I am truly concerned about this.

“Water coming through our pipes at the clinic smells like diesel, a mechanic’s workshop. Diesel sticks to pipes. How is this ever going to be cleaned? What health prevention is being done to ensure the people don’t get sick? Who will cover the costs of damaged coffee machines, kettles, clothing? From headaches, body rashes to diarrhoea... we’re seeing it all. Come on, Eleuthera needs better, we need essentials and safe.”

Ms Sands said while she had an alternate source of water, other members of the community were not as lucky. “I know a lady told me like she was in there bathing and brushing her teeth. I’m like: ‘You did what?’ That’s unsafe. And she was like: ‘That’s how I tasted it’. I’m like: ‘No, that’s crazy’,” she added.

“They never said anything on Friday. It wasn’t until people started complaining on Saturday, that’s when they sent out a notice. But this had started from Friday. I know someone personally who called them because she cooks, she runs an operation. She called them. They came, and they got the water, and they were like they don’t see anything wrong. She was like: ‘No, something is definitely wrong with this water’, and she hasn’t been open since.”

On September 13, WSC acknowledged complaints about “an abnormal odour in the water” and said its team was “working to identify and contain the source”. The notice added that WSC carried out a flushing exercise, and it encouraged customers to flush their lines as well for ten minutes. The notice instructed residents to flush all toilets and run water from their taps for five to ten minutes.

On Monday, WSC updated the public stating its water quality team was responding to the reports of the odour in the water. It said it responded to 15 complaints.

“Further to our previous updates, our water quality team (lab) led by a manager was deployed to Eleuthera on Saturday morning in response to reports of an odour in the water supply,” the update read. “This team, in conjunction with our Eleuthera operations teams, conducted system-wide flushing exercises, visited homes where concerns had been raised, and collected samples for detailed testing.

“Of our 900-plus customers in the Rock Sound and Tarpum Bay areas, we responded to all 15 formally logged complaints. While this represents a small portion of the network, the Corporation treated every concern with the highest level of seriousness. As of yesterday afternoon, no further complaints were received.”

Another update released yesterday did not explain the source of the reported odor but noted flushing exercises were conducted, samples collected for testing and WSC had not received any more complaints. It assured the public that health and safety is its priority.

“Working alongside our Eleuthera operations team, the unit carried out immediate system-wide flushing exercises, conducted home visits to investigate specific complaints, and collected samples for testing,” the update read. “These flushing efforts continued through Monday.

“As of this afternoon, no further complaints have been received. The Corporation continues to monitor the system and conduct water quality testing to ensure safety and reliability. We are aware of concerns raised about possible health impacts, and we want to reassure residents that customer health and safety remain our top priority.”