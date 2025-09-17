‘We may toughen up on Haiti visas’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday the government is reviewing whether to impose tougher visa restrictions on Haitian nationals as violence and political instability in Haiti continue to fuel concerns about irregular migration.

“We are reviewing the matter, and it remains under consideration,” Mr Davis told The Tribune last night. “We continue to be concerned about the security instability in Haiti, which has created a fluid situation. Our focus is on ensuring regular migration rather than irregular migration. Once the results of further analysis are complete, building on the preliminary findings we have already reviewed, any gaps or loopholes that exist will be addressed.”

In Exuma earlier this month, Mr Davis noted that Haitians already require Bahamian visas and said the process was tightened earlier this year. “It was tightened at that time and we will tighten again,” he said, adding that officials have been reviewing stricter entry requirements for the past six months.