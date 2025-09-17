‘We may toughen up on Haiti visas’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday the government is reviewing whether to impose tougher visa restrictions on Haitian nationals as violence and political instability in Haiti continue to fuel concerns about irregular migration.
“We are reviewing the matter, and it remains under consideration,” Mr Davis told The Tribune last night. “We continue to be concerned about the security instability in Haiti, which has created a fluid situation. Our focus is on ensuring regular migration rather than irregular migration. Once the results of further analysis are complete, building on the preliminary findings we have already reviewed, any gaps or loopholes that exist will be addressed.”
In Exuma earlier this month, Mr Davis noted that Haitians already require Bahamian visas and said the process was tightened earlier this year. “It was tightened at that time and we will tighten again,” he said, adding that officials have been reviewing stricter entry requirements for the past six months.
bahamianson 2 minutes ago
What do we get from the United States that benefit us? What do we get from Haiti that benefits us? Do our students go to Haiti for an education? Do Bahamians go to Haiti to shop? We need to have compassion and common sense at the same time. Do Americans or Haitians overload our hospital and schools? Do Americans purchase land and invest in our country , providing jobs for Bahamians? Do Haitians buy land and invest in our country , providing jobs for Bahamians? We practically get Nothing from Haiti. The labor we get causes more harm than good. I may be wrong and stand to be corrected.
