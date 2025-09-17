Woman accused of stabbing another woman with broken beer bottle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN allegedly stabbed another woman multiple times with a broken beer bottle, leaving her fighting for her life, a court heard yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Chandeika “Channy” Roker, 41, got into an argument and stabbed Eldonay Hunter, 52, with a broken Bud Light bottle on Whites Lane at about 2pm on September 6. Roker is also accused of threatening to kill Ms Hunter. Ms Hunter was last listed in critical condition in hospital.

Roker pleaded not guilty to charges of causing harm, assault with a dangerous instrument, and threats of death before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux. She was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of her bail, she must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Friday by 6pm. Roker returns to court on December 5. Inspector Wilkinson was the prosecutor.