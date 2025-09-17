WORLDS: Strachan advances; Kerr, Culmer, Strachan bow out

by BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: The second half of Team Bahamas' performances at the 20th World Championships was a rather rough one at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Four of the remaining six athletes on the Bahamas' 15-member team began competition, but only sprinter Anthonique Strachan managed to advance to the next round in the women's 200 metres.

Running out of the fourth of six heats, Strachan battled back from behind for a close second place at the line in 22.57 behind American Brittany Brown, the winner in 22.50.

The 32-year-old Strachan, still looking for her first senior medal to go with her double 100/200m title at the World Junior Championships in 2012, was ninth overall going into the semifinals on Thursday at 9:24 pm (8:24 am EST).

Strachan, coming off her victory at the NACAC Championships in Grand Bahama last month, will now prepare to run out of lane six in the first of three heats to secure one of the eight spots for the final on Friday at 10:22 pm (9:22 am EST).

In the fourth of six heats of the men's 200m, Olympian Ian Kerr didn't get the start he needed and couldn't make the difference on the home stretch, finishing seventh in 20.92.

On the field, Kaiwan Culmer, competing in Group B, had one jump of 53-feet, 9 3/4-inches or 16.39 metres on his second attempt after he scratched both the first and third. He was 14th in his flight for 23rd place overall.

And national record holder Keyshawn Strachan, making his global debut as a senior competitor, had a heave of 265-6 (80.93m) for 12th place in Group A.