British Colonial seeks supplier ‘flexibility’ on prices, payments

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The British Colonial has asked vendors to provide it with “temporary” pricing discounts and extended repayment terms due to September and October occupancies falling “significantly below forecast”.

Kristin Whylly, the downtown Nassau resort’s general manager, in response to Tribune Business inquiries confirmed that it has requested “flexibility” from some suppliers to help the 288-room property remain open and keep staff “gainfully employed” during “the softest months in the hospitality calendar”.

Asserting that the request is “not unusual” for the Bahamian hotel industry during this time, he added that Bay Street’s ‘anchor property’ “remains on solid footing” and forward bookings for the upcoming winter season - starting in November and going into 2026 - are showing “a strong outlook” due to a combination of group business, leisure travellers and special events.

Mr Whylly spoke out after Tribune Business obtained a September 9, 2025, letter sent to the British Colonial’s vendors and bearing his name, which requested that they provide price discounts and “extended invoice terms” temporarily to allow the resort to “navigate fluctuating business levels”. Other Bahamian resort and tourism operators also confirmed that September is slower than the same month for 2024.

“As you may be aware, the hospitality industry continues to navigate fluctuating business levels and, at present, our occupancy projections for September and October are significantly below forecast,” Mr Whylly told British Colonial suppliers. “Considering these circumstances, and as we continue to exercise prudent financial management, we are reaching out to our valued partners with the following requests.

“We kindly ask for your consideration in extending invoice settlement terms during the months of September and October. This flexibility would provide critical support in helping us balance operations during this period of reduced demand.

“Where possible, we would also appreciate your assistance in offering temporary discounts during this period. Such measures will help us balance expenses with reduced revenues without compromising the quality of service to our guests.”

Stating that the resort is “deeply grateful” for its supplier relationships, Mr Whylly added: “Please rest assured that these requests are being made with the utmost respect for the mutual value of our business relationship. We view this as a partnership and, as occupancy improves, we are committed to returning to standard payment terms and service arrangements.

“We deeply value your continued collaboration and are confident that, with your support, the British Colonial will navigate this temporary challenge and emerge stronger.” No discounts or extended repayment terms were specified in the letter, indicating this is being left to vendors themselves to determine.

Mr Whylly, in a subsequent statement responding to Tribune Business inquiries, effectively confirmed that the request and letter obtained by this newspaper were genuine. He added that the downtown Nassau resort’s “priority” is to keep its several hundred-strong staff employed, although he did not state by how much September and October occupancies are below forecast.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to responsible financial management, we have asked some of our vendor partners for flexibility during September and October, traditionally the softest months in the hospitality calendar. This is not unusual for industry and reflects prudent stewardship during short-term seasonal demands,” he said.

“Our priority throughout has been to ensure that our team members remain gainfully employed. Unlike many hotels that close or significantly reduce operations during slower periods, the British Colonial remains open, protecting jobs while continuing to welcome guests and maintain service standards.”

The British Colonial general manager, reiterating that the pricing discounts and extended repayment terms request is a temporary measure, signalled that better days lie ahead with the upcoming 2025-2026 winter tourism season just over two months away with its start marked by the Thanksgiving holiday in the last week of November.

“Importantly, the British Colonial remains on solid footing and continues to invest in delivering the highest levels of service and guest experience,” Mr Whylly told Tribune Business, reassuring that there is no reason for concern or worry over the resort’s near-term prospects.

“Looking ahead, our forward bookings for November through early 2026 are strong, driven by group business, events and leisure demand. We are confident as the winter high season begins with a strong outlook for the fourth quarter and 2026. We value the trusted relationships we hold with our vendors and our guests, and we are committed to maintaining transparency and excellence as we move forward.”

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) immediate past president, told Tribune Business that while September is “off from the same month last year” the industry is looking forward to a strong 2025 fourth quarter to help make up “some of the shortfall” occurring at this time.

“September is September,” he said, noting its historical status as the slowest month in the Bahamian tourism calendar. “It is slightly behind last year. There are no real surprises. I think last year we maybe had the presence of a number of groups that were not here this year, but I think it’s fair to say a number of major properties have introduced special events to make up the shortfall which occurred this time.

“They are also building up incentives for the local market. That doesn’t make up for all the shortfall, but has certainly allowed different properties to generate some income during this time period of the year.” One example of such an event is The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, to be headlined by Lenny Kravitz, that Baha Mar is hosting on October 22-26.

“The short answer is that September this year is off from September last year,” Mr Sands, also Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of external and government affairs, added. Asked by how much September is down year-over-year, he replied: “It’s very difficult to say.

“But certainly properties in the high 30 percents [for occupancy] last year are in the mid-30 percents this year, and if they were in the mid-30 percents last year they are in the low 30 percents this year. The positive is that most properties are looking forward to a good final quarter of the year where there is evidence of increased group business and major events at the hotel.

“So we’ll see if some of the shortfall is made up. We do not judge the year’s performance by one month. We have to look at the aggregate and compare on a year-over-year basis. We have to continue doing what we have to do; manage costs, create events and incentives that spur on incremental business at this time of year, and plan for a strong finish to the end of the year with the last two months.”

Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union’s (BHCAWU) president, told Tribune Business of September: “It is slower than normal, and that’s pretty much why some of the properties took the position [to close] outside of what they normally do; Atlantis closed the Coral Towers, and the Ocean Club and Club Med, which normally close around this time but did it a bit earlier.

“Particularly Club Med. We were able to work one or two things out with them. It’s a bit slower, and it has to do with the tariff wars and things like that, which led to some cooling. We believe things will turn around like they normally do, and we will have a strong showing in the winter season.”

Mr Woods said Bahamian hotel staff who work in service areas normally take their vacation during the September slow season, “so it doesn’t really affect their earnings per se”. However, he added: “We are watching, keeping our eyes on it, in case of any sudden shifts or fall-out so that we are able to respond in-kind. We’re hoping we can get through it kind of quick....

“Based on what’s been said to us, and what’s been indicated from tourism’s standpoint as a whole, the winter bookings seem very promising and solid. For the first part of the year, people were doing very well. We have to keep our eyes on it.”