Haitian association head agrees with Davis on visas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE president of the United Haitian and Bahamian Association has backed Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ decision to review visa policies for Haitian nationals, saying many in the community agree the system needs revision to ensure measures are applied fairly and effectively.

Michael Telairin told The Tribune yesterday: “I think with the migration issue with the visa, I think the prime minister is in his rightful position to revisit, to look at it, to decide and determine what would be the best course of action for the country and move forward with that. However, whatever the citizens of Haiti (are) feeling that’s going to be on them. Until the country is stable, we have to do everything on our part to ensure that our borders are protected.”

Mr Davis said on Tuesday that the government is weighing whether to impose tougher visa restrictions on Haitians, noting officials remain concerned about Haiti’s ongoing instability and are focused on closing gaps in the legal migration process.

Mr Telairin stressed The Bahamas must protect its borders “by every means necessary,” adding: “I fully agree with him, and I think for most part, many of the Haitian community agree that with all that is taking place in Haiti, there has to be some revision on what should take place and how the methods should run its course, so that it would be done properly across the board.”

Immigration rights activist Louby Georges also weighed in, saying he does not object to tighter rules but opposes a complete ban, arguing that some Haitians have legitimate reasons to visit The Bahamas and leave within the required timeframe.

Mr Georges suggested stronger monitoring measures, including requiring host names and addresses, would allow authorities to better track whether visitors depart on time. He acknowledged, however, that irregular migration will likely continue because of the desperation many face in Haiti.