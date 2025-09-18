Kai Jones goes Euro

By JONATHAN BURROWS

KAI Jones has officially announced his signing with Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Euro league for the 2025-2026 season. Standing at 6’11”, the Bahamian big man is moving to one of Europe’s premier clubs after several seasons in the NBA.

Jones declared for the NBA draft in 2021 following his college career at the University of Texas, where he won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

He was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks but was immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets. He spent two seasons with the Hornets during which he averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12 minutes per game. After being waived by the Hornets in late 2023, Jones eventually found an opportunity when the LA Clippers signed him in the 2024-2025 regular season where he appeared in 28 games averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

In March 2025, Jones was signed by the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract where he averaged 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. For his entire NBA career, Jones averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks with a field goal percentage of 67.1% in a total of 107 regular-season games.

The move to Anadolu Efes gives Jones a chance to reset.

In the NBA, roster depth and competition for minutes often limited his opportunities.

With Efes, he joins top Euro competition where he can earn significant playing time and possibly aim for an NBA return.