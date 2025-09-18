WORLDS 200M: Strachan battles leg injury to reach final

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbsA2tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: Despite suffering a slight left leg injury going to the finish line, Bahamian veteran sprinter Anthonique Strachan was still able to secure her lane in Friday's final of the women's 200 metres at the 20th World Championships.

On Thursday night inside the Japan National Stadium, with about ten metres out from the finish line, Strachan grabbed her left calf as she headed to the finish line in the first of three heats in the semifinals.

In a gallant effort as she started to slow down, Strachan lowered her season's best to 22.48 seconds for fourth place to earn the last of the two fastest losing times behind the two automatic qualifiers in each heat for the eighth and final spot.

Strachan's training partner Shericka Jackson from Jamaica was the first to console her at the finish line after she won the heat in 21.99 and was joined by Amy Hunt of Great Britain's. Amy Hunt ran 22.08 for the second automatic spot.

American Brittany Brown, who won the heat over Strachan in the fist round, got third in 22.13 for the first fastest losing time to also book her one in the final.

In the fourth of six heats on Wednesday, Strachan ran her previous season's best of 22.57 for second behind Brown's winning time of 22.50 as they advanced to the semifinals with the two automatic times.

The finals is set for Friday at 10:22 pm (9:22 am EST). The start list, however, has not ben released as yet. Hopefully, Strachan will be ready to go by then.



