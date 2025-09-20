WORLDS 200M: Strachan out after false start in final

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: In her bid to rebound from an injury she sustained in the semifinals of the women's 200 metres, Anthonique Strachan came out in the final on Friday night at the Japan National Stadium.

However, she got a false start and was eliminated from the final race on day seven of the 20th World Championships. With her left leg heavily wrapped from the injury, Strachan made it emphatically clear that she did not deliberately jump the gun.

The 32-year-old who is still seeking her first senior global international medal since she dominated with a sprint double at the World Junior Championships in 2012, said she worked overnight to get ready to run.

Instead of running in the field out of lane one, she watched as American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden pulled away from the field in a world leading time of 21.64 seconds.

Amy Hunt of Great Britain secured the silver in 22.14 and Strachan's Jamaican training partner Sherica Jackson had to settle for the bronze in 22.18.