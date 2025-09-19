WORLDS JAVELIN: Otabor 15th in qualifying round

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: She wanted a berth in the final, but Rhema Otobor is content right now with being the 15th best female javelin thrower in the world at the 20th World Championships.

During the qualifying round of the women's competition on Friday night at the Japan National Stadium, the Bahamian national record holder popped her best heave of 60.06 metre on her first attempt. She scratched the second and had a lesser toss on her final attempt.

Coming off her initial Olympic Games appearances last year in Paris, France where she missed out on getting into the final, Otabor said she was pleased with her progress going into this year's championships.

Again, the 22-year-old Pan American Games silver medalist from Santiago, Chile, fell short in her senior global meet, but she's confident that the future is bright for her as she ventures full time into the professional ranks in her postseason collegiate career at the University of Nebraska.