Brothers granted bail on firearm, ammo charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO brothers were granted bail on Friday after they were accused of having an unlicensed gun in their home on Dorsett Street last week

Police allege that Terran Rolle, 29, and Terevis Rolle, 32, were found with a black Glock 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammo in an unfinished structure on their property at 10am on September 17.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

The accused bail was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties each.

The defendants will return to court on September 25.

Tonique Lewis and Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.



