Elderly woman, teen held after $16k drug seizure in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
An elderly woman and a teenage girl were taken into custody after police discovered suspected drugs valued at more than $16,000 at a residence in Freeport.
According to reports, shortly after 5am on Thursday, a team of officers, assisted by the canine support unit, executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Court.
During the search, officers uncovered quantities of suspected hydroponic marijuana and cocaine. The drugs weighed a combined total of 10 pounds, one ounce, with an estimated street value of $16,050.
The occupants—a 77-year-old woman and a teenage girl—were arrested at the scene.
Police say investigations are continuing.
