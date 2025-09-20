Elderly woman, teen held after $16k drug seizure in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

An elderly woman and a teenage girl were taken into custody after police discovered suspected drugs valued at more than $16,000 at a residence in Freeport.

According to reports, shortly after 5am on Thursday, a team of officers, assisted by the canine support unit, executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Court.

During the search, officers uncovered quantities of suspected hydroponic marijuana and cocaine. The drugs weighed a combined total of 10 pounds, one ounce, with an estimated street value of $16,050.

The occupants—a 77-year-old woman and a teenage girl—were arrested at the scene.

Police say investigations are continuing.