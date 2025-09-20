Govt boosts Junkanoo seed funding, doubles parade prizes

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

The government has increased seed funding and doubled prize money for Junkanoo groups ahead of the 2025 Boxing Day and 2026 New Year’s Day parades, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg announced Friday.

However, the launch was marred by the Valley Boys dispute, with one faction claiming it was unfairly excluded from funding despite an ongoing court battle.

A groups will now receive $40,000 in seed funding, up from $30,000, while B groups will receive $20,000, an increase from $15,000.

Prize money for the Boxing Day and New Year’s parades has also been doubled, and awards in the individual category have risen from $1,500 to $2,250.

Seed funding is critical to the operation of Junkanoo groups, allowing them to purchase raw materials, build costumes and floats, rent rehearsal spaces, and cover other early production costs ahead of the national parades.

At the official seed-funding launch on Friday, Mr Bowleg said the increases are intended to ease the financial burden on groups and ensure the successful staging of both parades.

“Welcome to another exciting launch of the 25/26 Junkanoo season,” Mr Bowleg said. “I will just get straight to the point. The government of the Bahamas this year has agreed to the doubling of the prizes for this year's parade, for the Boxing Day and New Year’s parade."

The launch also addressed the long-running Valley Boys dispute, which has divided the iconic A-group. The split resulted in two separate factions, each claiming to be the rightful Valley Boys, leading to confusion among sponsors, donors, and Junkanoo organisers.

The matter was taken to court, which ultimately ruled that only one group could officially carry the name “Valley Boys". Officials said this ruling determined which faction would receive government-issued seed funding for the 2025–26 season.

Mr Bowleg said the government is bound to respect the court’s decision. He told reporters: "There's only one Valley Boys. So you can see, we give that one Valley boys based on the law and the ruling of the court their seed funding."

Following the announcement, PR Officer for Trevor Davis’ 'Way Forward' faction of The Valley Boys, Deyvon Jones, insisted the outcome confirms which group holds the legitimate title.

"I think you saw only one Valley Boys stood up when our name was called to receive the check. So I think it's clear to all donors, sponsors, supporters, you now know who the valley boys are. You need not entertain anyone else when you want to support the Valley Boys."

The 'World Famous' Valley Boys faction, led by Brian Adderley, claimed it was reportedly excluded from Friday's presentation.

Mr Adderley's group fired back in a statement on Friday, saying it was wrongly denied seed funding while its appeal remains before the courts.

The World Famous group claimed Mr Bowleg had assured them earlier this month that they remained eligible for support.

The group insisted they will still rush Bay Street on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

So far, seven A groups and 11 B groups have registered for the 2025/2026 parades, along with 14 individual entrants. Organisers said they expect additional groups to sign up closer to parade time. Mr Bowleg stressed that while late entries will be accommodated where possible, funding is limited.

“Well, again, you know, we have a budget, so I got some money in the budget. If you wait till all the money gone, then there's nothing left for you to get,” Mr Bowleg said.

A press conference with ALIV is expected shortly to announce ticket sales for the upcoming parades.