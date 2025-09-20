Man remanded for flashing woman, stealing $10

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after he allegedly exposed himself and robbed a woman in New Providence last week.
Police allege that Dentry Miller, 37, flashed Angela Glinton and stole $10 in cash from her on September 16.
Miller pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and grossly indecent act before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.
Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould, who was the prosecutor, objected to Miller’s bail citing that he had priors of a similar nature.
Miller was previously charged with indecent assault after he allegedly caressed a 10-year-old girl’s legs on December 14, 2024.
Miller will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Serviced until he returns to court on September 23.
