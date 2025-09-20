Man remanded for mental evaluation after grievous harm charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison for psychological evaluation on Friday after he was accused of severely injuring someone last week.

Police allege that Jameko Collie, 30, seriously injured Calvin Young during a physical confrontation on September 17 in New Providence.

Collie was charged with grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

The defendant did not enter a plea at that time due to him exhibiting erratic and incoherent behavior before the court.

Collie will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. There he will receive mental evaluation to see if he is fit to enter a plea.

Collie will return to court on October 3.

Inspector Shadrach Coakley served as the prosecutor.