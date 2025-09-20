Police investigate Bamboo Town shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man in hospital on Friday night.

According to initial reports, a group of men were gathered on Mekel Close in Bamboo Town when the occupants of a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up and opened fire shortly after 9pm.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left wrist and a graze to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said investigations are ongoing and appealed to anyone with information to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).