Six-year-old boy dies in playground accident in GB

A six-year-old boy tragically died on Friday in Grand Bahama after being pinned beneath playground equipment during lunch break at his school.
The victim, identified as Vernal Zion Williams, a first grader at Caring Hands Academy, was on a swing set when the accident occurred. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
His mother, Cardia Williams, said the school contacted emergency medical services, but was told that no ambulance was available at the time.
Ms Williams, who went to the school around noon to check on her son, recalled seeing a teacher attempting to assist a child trapped under the swing equipment. She then realized it was her son who had been injured.
“The administration called the ambulance; however, they were told that the ambulance was in Eight Mile Rock at the time,” she told a ZNS news team.
She said that with the help of the school staff, they decided to take him to the hospital themselves.
“The doctors received him, and they assisted him as best as possible. They said his heart had stopped. And after giving him all the medication they had tried, but his heart had stopped, and he did not make it,” Ms Williams said .
Following the tragedy, the distraught mother is calling for more frequent school safety inspections and improvements in emergency response.
“Every six months—or however often—it should be inspected,” she said. “And I really feel like we have an issue with the ambulance on this island. It would have been great if the ambulance could have come and dealt with him, instead of us having to carry him there.”
When The Tribune went to the school, the principal of Caring Hands Academy confirmed a student had been hurt on the playground, calling the incident “very sad.”
Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said the matter remains under active investigation.
bahamianson 1 day, 23 hours ago
Two things the plp government have totally failed at, where was the ambulance in a time of emergency, and here again , we have a playground that needs renovations. The plp needs to come up with a solution to combat emergencies, and it also needs to renovate all these playgrounds that look like construction sites. These are deplorable. I can’t understand how the ministers can travel all over the world and enjoy luxury, then come back home to a dump of a country and not try to beautify their own country. Have cabinet ministers no shame? How can these ugly playgrounds represent the people? Do we have no pride in our environment???? Where will the little darlings play? Where will the elderly relax? We need outdoor spaces that do not look like playgrounds for gang members, for our elderly, also.
tell_it_like_it_is 16 hours, 20 minutes ago
Totally agree bahamianson. This is so sad all around.
Porcupine 1 day, 22 hours ago
Bahamason, The answer is simple. The politicians don't care. They simply don't care. Here we are, a country of 350,000 people and these jokers find it necessary to travel? Stay the hell home politicians. You have no special gifts, brains, or decency to ignore the needs of your people, yet can stuff your fat faces with the best food in some foreign country. STAY HOME! There is no need for you to leave these shores. Unless, you need to go to the US to arrange money drops and drug and gun purchases. We now have a group of politicians who simply don't care about anything other than taking as much as they can for themselves. And, a populace who is so clueless, or in on the deal, that they keep electing these boot suckers to office.
birdiestrachan 1 day, 18 hours ago
Sorry for the lost of a child. It is hard. There is local government. Perhaps they can look Into these matters But blaming the government is far fetched. Is Mr Pintard or Mr Thompson inspecting the play grounds.?? I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE.
AnObserver 1 day, 17 hours ago
That isn't a swing set, that is a bunch of pipe someone welded together and didn't anchor to the ground properly. Whoever authorized this work is 100% at fault here.
birdiestrachan 1 day, 14 hours ago
Oh boy what the sticky one and his buddy going to do now the school is a private school. The swing was the problem the ambulance came after ..will they ever have enough ambulance ¿ ??just the same no family will find this loss of life easy .
ExposedU2C 1 day, 12 hours ago
In other words, you believe a public school would somehow result in those responsible for this deadly incident being held less accountable for the apparent gross negligence in failing to periodically ensure the swings were safe for young children to use. That certainly says a lot about your acceptance of government corruption at the highest levels determining the outcome of judicial proceedings. If it were a public school I suppose you would be quite content for the government's "go to" favourite judge, Justice Winder, to hear and rule on any legal claim made against the ministry of education. You really are a class act!
ExposedU2C 1 day, 13 hours ago
AS IF OUR MOST CORRUPT AND GROSSLY INCOMPETENT PM AND THE MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET REALLY GIVE A FLYING HOOT THAT RESPONSIVE AND RELIABLE POLICE, FIRE DEPT., AND EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICES NO LONGER EXIST IN OUR COUNTRY TODAY. NO CIVILISED SOCIETY SHOULD EVER BE WITHOUT SUCH ESSENTIAL SERVICES. BUT WHY SHOULD PM DAVIS CARE ABOUT THOSE WHOM CONTRIBUTE NOTHING TO HIMSELF AND HIS CRONIES?!!!
I CAN JUST HEAR THE LIKES OF DARVILLE AND COOPER SAYING MAYBE IT'S TIME FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF JUICY PADDED GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS TO BUY MORE OUTRAGEOUSLY COSTLY AMBULANCES WITH THE RIGHT INTERMEDIARY CRONIES INVOLVED IN THEIR PURCHASE AND OPERATION. AND NO NEED TO WORRY IF THERE ARE SUFFICIENT TRAINED MEDICS TO FOR THE AMBULANCES!
YUP, THIS YOUNG BOY'S LIFE FELL VICTIM TO THE GROSS INCOMPETENCE AND NEGLECTFULNESS OF THIS MOST CORRUPT PLP ADMINISTRATION LED BY DAVIS.
JohnQ 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
The lack of basic emergency services is inexcusable. In a modern society, the first priority of the Government is to provide essential services to the population. Shameful failure by our the leaders of our country. Why are we left to fend for ourselves? We can be better than this.......it isn't complicated.
