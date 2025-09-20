Six-year-old boy dies in playground accident in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A six-year-old boy tragically died on Friday in Grand Bahama after being pinned beneath playground equipment during lunch break at his school.

The victim, identified as Vernal Zion Williams, a first grader at Caring Hands Academy, was on a swing set when the accident occurred. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His mother, Cardia Williams, said the school contacted emergency medical services, but was told that no ambulance was available at the time.

Ms Williams, who went to the school around noon to check on her son, recalled seeing a teacher attempting to assist a child trapped under the swing equipment. She then realized it was her son who had been injured.

“The administration called the ambulance; however, they were told that the ambulance was in Eight Mile Rock at the time,” she told a ZNS news team.

She said that with the help of the school staff, they decided to take him to the hospital themselves.

“The doctors received him, and they assisted him as best as possible. They said his heart had stopped. And after giving him all the medication they had tried, but his heart had stopped, and he did not make it,” Ms Williams said .

Following the tragedy, the distraught mother is calling for more frequent school safety inspections and improvements in emergency response.

“Every six months—or however often—it should be inspected,” she said. “And I really feel like we have an issue with the ambulance on this island. It would have been great if the ambulance could have come and dealt with him, instead of us having to carry him there.”

When The Tribune went to the school, the principal of Caring Hands Academy confirmed a student had been hurt on the playground, calling the incident “very sad.”

Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said the matter remains under active investigation.