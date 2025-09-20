WORLDS DECATHLON: Thompson 12th after first three events

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: After the first three of ten events of the men's decathlon at the 20th World Championships on Saturday morning, Bahamian Kendrick Thompson is currently sitting in 12th place with 2,520 points.

As the lone competitor left to compete from the Bahamas' 15-member team, Thompson opened track and field's most grueling event with a time of 10.67 seconds for fifth place in the last of the heats in the 100m for 935 points.

He came back in the long jump and with his three attempts, opened up with 24-feet, inches or 7.54m for his best mark and 945 points to remain in fifth place with 1,880 points.

His remaining two leaps in the competition were 24-6 1/4 (7.47m) on his second attempt and 24-4 1/4 (7.42m) on his third and final attempt.

And in the shot put to close out the morning session, the southpaw Thompson wracked up another 640 points for 29th overall in the discipline.

After he fouled his first throw, Thompson managed to get in a safe mark of 40-5 1/2 (12.33m) on his second and concluded the first session with his best heave of 41-2 1/2 (12.56m).

In the evening session, the competitors will participate in the high jump and the 400m. The final five events will take place on Sunday's final day of competition in the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m.

As the competition got started, it was revealed that Canadian Damian Warner, one of the top decathletes in the world, withdrew due to an Achilles issue that has worsened over the past couple of days.

However, Canada's defending champion Pierce LePage is entered in the field of 26 competitors, but he's struggling, sitting in 17th place with 2,474.

Johannes Erm of Estonia is leading with 2,678 points.