‘Disastrous for the Exumas’: Second Rosewood challenge

A second neighbouring developer is challenging the Rosewood Exuma project’s planning approvals amid fears the latter “will be disastrous for the Exumas” and threaten its own $148m investment.

Darla Tollefson, president of Yonder Holdings, the Over Yonder Cay developer, in a March 21, 2025, letter to the Department of Physical Planning argued that maritime conditions in the “narrow strait” that will serve Rosewood Exuma’s commercial dock “are simply too treacherous” for it to be used as the main route for supplying the proposed $200m project.

Citing “strong currents”, large underwater rocks and the presence of “shallow, narrow cuts”, the Over Yonder Cay chief asserted that such “dangerous conditions” mean “it is not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’ a catastrophic” marine accident will occur and damage a pristine environment located just 1,700 feet away from its own property.

Tollefson, explaining that Yonder Holdings its seeking to safeguard its investment and “protect it for generations to come”, argued that the Rosewood Exuma development’s density and scale “will have a net negative impact on the region’s long-term environmental, social and economic welfare”.

Asserting that Yonder Holdings and its principals are not opposed to development, Tollefson nevertheless insisted “it needs to be smart development that preserves the natural environment for both Bahamians living in the region and tourists”. He argued that the current plans submitted by Rosewood Exuma’s developer, Miami-based Yntegra Group, do not meet this criteria.

Over Yonder Cay’s protest letter, which was issued to Charles Zonicle, the Department of Physical Planning’s director, has emerged just days before itself and another neighbour, Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, this Wednesday challenge the site plan approval granted to Rosewood Exuma for its East Sampson Cay project by the Town Planning Committee on March 28, 2025.

Yonder Holdings, which has secured former minister of the environment, Romauld Ferreira, as its attorney, is citing similar arguments to Turtlegrass - such as “a breach of transparency and procedural fairness” - in the arguments seeking to persuade the Subdivision Development Appeal Board to overturn the Town Planning Committee’s original decision.

And Mr Ferreira, in a September 12, 2025, letter to Mr Zonicle, which complained that the Department of Physical Planning never replied to the concerns raised in the Tollefson letter, echoed Turtlegrass and its attorneys in arguing that the appeal’s very existence prevents Yntegra from doing any construction or development work at the project site until the case is decided.

Asserting that his clients were never informed of the Town Planning Committee’s decision to grant site plan approval, Mr Ferreira reiterated: “The appeal operates as a stay of the approval, and therefore prohibits any works/development/construction until the determination of the appeal”. That will be heard by the Appeal Board this Wednesday, September 24.

Yonder Holdings, in setting out its case, argued that the Town Planning Committee failed to “comply with the requirements for holding public hearings”, as set out in the Planning and Subdivision Act and the Town Planning Committee rules, “and the principles of natural justice”.

In common with Turtlegrass, the most vocal Rosewood Exuma opponent, Yonder Holdings is also alleging that there was “a breach of transparency and procedural fairness” because the plans submitted by Yntegra for the Town Planning Committee’s public hearing “materially differed from those made available for public inspection” prior to the event.

Other grounds cited by Yonder Holdings included the absence of “further consultation”, despite the concerns raised by its March 21, 2025, letter, which it argued was “contrary to the Committee’s duty to act judicially” under the rules that govern its operations. It also argued that the approval is “void” as a result of violating the Town Planning Committee’s rules, and needs to be sent back for a fresh hearing.

Yntegra Group, which is headed by Felipe MacLean, has consistently rejected and pushed back against the environmental concerns. The Miami-based developer has asserted that its project will have a $1.6bn impact over 20 years, translating into $80m per year, along with an $834m boost to Bahamian economic output (GDP) and $336m in additional income for Bahamian workers over the same period.

However, Yonder Holdings’ president, in the March 21, 2025, letter to Mr Zonicle, asserted of Rosewood Exuma: “In short, we believe the development as currently proposed will be disastrous for the Exumas.

“Yonder Holdings, a Bahamian company, acquired the Crown Lease for Over Yonder Cay in 2007 and has since spent in excess of $148m to develop and maintain the island, all the while doing so in harmony with the local ecosystem and preserving the natural beauty of the Exumas. Over Yonder Cay is staffed and maintained almost exclusively by Bahamian employees.

“Over Yonder Cay is approximately 1,700 feet away from where the developer intends to build a service dock capable supporting 486,627 square feet of living space for 352 hotel/condominium guests and 150-unit employee housing,” the letter written Tollefson, Yonder Holdings’ president, added.

“Given our close proximity to the proposed high density development and our very substantial investment in the region, we are understandably concerned. We are not against development in The Bahamas that will promote the long-term prosperity of the region, but as designed this project will have a net negative impact on the region’s long-term environmental, social and economic welfare.”

Yonder Holdings, in particular, echoed the arguments for Rosewood Exuma to relocate its commercial service dock to East Sampson Cay’s southern shores where the waters are deeper and it would not have to “dredge through sacred seagrass” such as that which surrounds the present site on the island’s north.

It would be situated “in the very narrow strait between Over Yonder Cay and East Sampson Cay”, and Yonder Holdings added: “This narrow strait is well-known for shallow, narrow cuts with strong currents and large underwater rocks. Supporting the dense luxury resort will require a steady stream of supply boats and barges to navigate these dangerous conditions.

“If conditions were ideal, the level of traffic necessary to support the extensive resort would have a high impact on the seagrass beds, the coral, the conch nursery, and all of the marine life, flora and fauna that currently thrive in the area as well as the scuba, snorkelling and fishing that are popular in this area.

“But conditions are not ideal. It is not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’, a catastrophic accident will occur with a supply barge releasing thousands of gallons of fuel and other hazardous substances into the pristine environment. The conditions in this shallow narrow strait are simply too treacherous to serve as a highway for routine supplies.’

Tollefson, Yonder Holdings’ president, said paying guests to their property “will drop to zero” should such an event occur. “Bahamians are blessed with the natural beauty of the Caribbean and, in particular, the Exumas. This natural beauty draws millions of visitors to The Bahamas each year, pumping money into the local economy,” they wrote.

“When guests stay over at Yonder Cay, they pay substantial amounts of VAT, supporting services provided by local and national government, and they support local small businesses such as scuba dive operators and fishing charter companies. If the natural beauty goes away, the tourists go away, and the jobs the developer is supposed to provide will go away.....

“A worst case scenario, but not unlikely, would include the developer destroying the local ecosystem and abandoning the resort because profitably attracting guests is no longer viable.”

Turtlegrass and its principal, Bob Coughlin, have already threatened to halt development of their $75m project once the latest phase is completed - after already investing $17m - unless his concerns are addressed.

He has consistently argued that the Yntegra Group project is too large for East Sampson Cay, and also asserted that its development plans, especially the proposed dredging for its marinas, will damage the environment on which his property relies.

Yonder Holdings, though, said: “Unlike the Turtlegrass resort we cannot put our investment dollars on hold. Our investment in the region has been made, and we would like to protect it for generations to come......

“As mentioned, we are not against development of the region. But it needs to be smart development that preserves the natural environment for both Bahamians living in the region and tourists. In this case, significant impacts are expected from development and operations, and supply vessels will routinely encounter dangerous conditions.

“Simply put, building a commercial service dock in a shallow narrow strait with strong currents and large underwater rocks on the north side of the island is not a smart development.” Yonder Holdings said Yntegra Group’s own Bahamian environmental consultants, BRON Ltd, had recognised the “habitat loss”, and negative impact to seagrass beds, marine life and the seafloor, from the dock dredging.

The Rosewood Exuma developer has previously said its project will generate an average $41.7m GDP impact, and $16.8m in extra income, over a 20-year span. The increase in government taxes is forecast at $176m over two decades, with Yntegra Group also projecting it will help create “533 full-time equivalent jobs annually” in construction, tourism and other industries.

It previously announced a series of entrepreneurial opportunities tied to the resort’s “heart of house”, where staff will live and work. The company is inviting Bahamian entrepreneurs to express interest in operating amenities that will serve the 150 resort employees, including a staff restaurant, a bakery and coffee shop, a hair salon and a Captain’s Lounge.

The developer added that it is already working with about a dozen local vendors, and nearly 20 Bahamian businesses have already signed on to support various aspects of the project, including food service, logistics and construction. Close to 200 individuals have reportedly expressed interest in job opportunities related to both the construction and operational phases.

The announcement followed an update from Bahamas Industries & Construction Company (BICCo), which said it had identified 146 prospective employees from the Exuma Cays and surrounding areas. The controversy has exposed a divide between Exuma residents, who are largely in favour of the project, and environmental advocates and other nearby developers/businesses who are opposed.