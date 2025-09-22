‘Don’t demonise lawful water sports operators’

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

The Bahamas must not permit the “demonisation” of its water sports industry due to the actions of rogue operators, a well-known industry executive is urging.

Astra Charlton, director of business development at My Own Water Sports, warned that stereotyping the sector - and treating all operators as equally responsible for its problems - will threaten the livelihoods of all law-abiding Bahamians employed in it.

She spoke out after Kimberly Furnish, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Nassau, called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible after Second Lieutenant Robert Rosa, of the Alaska Air National Guard, died when a boat hit his jet ski while on vacation in The Bahamas. She also called for penalties to be imposed against water sports operators who break the law and regulations.

Ms Charlton, while backing the US Embassy’s call for the arrest and prosecution of “rogue” operators in the sector, warned that the “demonisation” of all could severely damage an important niche within the tourism sector.

“Demand for jet ski experiences in The Bahamas remains robust,” Ms Charlton said. “US citizens and residents account for the overwhelming majority of participants, approximately 85 to 90 percent of our customers.

“Despite travel advisories issued earlier this year, our guest bookings from the US are up roughly 17 percent year-to-date, underscoring that this activity continues to be one of the most sought-after experiences for visitors. Jet skiing has become a staple of the Bahamian tourism product, supporting local operators and contributing to our destination’s overall competitiveness.

“If travellers perceived this activity as unsafe, the consequences would extend beyond individual operators. Tourists would lose access to a unique experience, operators would lose vital income, and the destination would see its appeal diminished. Bahamian families and thousands of jobs are at stake if we cannot get this right. We therefore welcome balanced efforts to improve safety without demonising the entire industry.”

Ms Charlton acknowledged that a minority of operators within the industry compromise the safety of visitors, and added that - in a Bahamian-centric business, particularly the motorised watercraft field - safety must be “a shared responsibility” between both operators and regulators.

“We recognise that lapses in safety, and the actions of a few bad actors, have harmed the industry’s reputation,” Ms Charlton said. “We share the Embassy’s call for zero tolerance of assaults and unsafe practices. At the same time, public safety must be seen as a shared responsibility. Operators must uphold the highest standards, while regulators must enforce the rules consistently and without compromise.

“It is essential to recognise that the vast majority of Bahamian jet ski operators are licensed, professional and compliant. Just as important, the public must understand that this industry is 100 percent Bahamian-owned,” she added.

“In the 2024 national budget debate, the Prime Minister announced the ‘full Bahamianisation’ of the water sports sector, making it clear that only Bahamian citizens may hold licences for the commercial operation of motorised watercraft, including jet skis.

“This industry stands among the few areas of tourism reserved exclusively for Bahamians. From straw markets to taxis, Bahamians have long defended their right to ownership in key parts of the tourism economy. The watercraft sector represents the latest chapter in that proud legacy. Operators approach their work with professionalism and dignity, delivering experiences marked by the warmth and authenticity of Bahamian hospitality,” Ms Charlton continued.

“Therefore, any erosion of the jet ski sector erodes the livelihoods of hard-working Bahamian families. This is not an industry of foreign investors; it is Bahamians who carry the weight of it. For over three decades, local entrepreneurs have built this industry from the ground up, investing their work into making it a proud part of our tourism product.

“The livelihoods at stake are those of operators, guides and support staff who rely on this sector to feed their families, pay rent and mortgages, and educate their children.”

Ms Charlton emphasized that risks exist with all motorised and water activities, including jet ski excursions. She added that clear rules and enforcement will ensure that jet ski rides, especially in The Bahamas, are just as safe as other recreational activities.

“We respect the US Embassy’s responsibility to safeguard its citizens and agree that no visitor should ever feel unsafe while enjoying our waters,” Ms Charlton said. “As parents and community members, we stand with the victims and condemn such acts without hesitation.

“Our focus is on solutions. We welcome dialogue with the Embassy and local law enforcement to raise standards, strengthen enforcement and ensure that only licensed, responsible operators remain on our beaches.

“With constructive input from US partners and vigorous oversight by Bahamian authorities, we are confident this industry can emerge safer, stronger and more accountable. By working together, we can preserve jet skiing as one of The Bahamas’ most iconic and secure adventures, protecting visitors while safeguarding the Bahamian families and communities whose livelihoods depend on it.”