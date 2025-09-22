Fears over infection rise for dialysis patients at PMH

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DIAlYSIS patients at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) are facing heightened risks of infection, with healthcare workers blaming temporary catheters, staff shortages and inconsistent supplies for the crisis.

Their comments came after disabled dialysis patient Marvin Johnson, 62, voiced concern over rising deaths — many he linked to infections — saying the situation has left patients fearful.

Public Hospital Authority officials, including Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, could not confirm or deny the claims yesterday but pledged to investigate.

Healthcare workers, speaking anonymously to The Tribune, said infection rates among dialysis patients at PMH are higher because many use temporary catheters, which carry a far greater risk of blood-stream infections than permanent access.

They said the catheters, which should be replaced within days, are instead left in for weeks and months because surgeons lack operating time to replace them.

The situation, they added, is worsened by chronic staff shortages and an inconsistent supply of antibiotics and other materials needed to clean and dress the catheters.

“We’re just under-resourced everyplace,” one worker said. “The only thing we have a lot of is people, but we don’t have any tools to work with.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson, without providing evidence, claimed that in the past month, several dialysis patients have died from infections.

He said he even nearly died from an infection several years ago and still suffers headaches after treatment.

“We go in there on a wing and a prayer. It’s so bad,” he said. “The majority of the patients are afraid out of their wits because of what has been happening over the year.”

He blamed the deaths on poor ward conditions, pointing to leaks, old machines and limited staff.

However, healthcare workers insisted the machines are sterile, stressing the real problem is the lack of resources.

Resource shortages at PMH have long been a persistent issue.

Dr Duane Sands, former health minister and dialysis access surgeon for Grand Bahama, said PHA has long been underfunded and cannot sustainably provide the level of care patients require.

He acknowledged patients’ concerns, saying that if the complaints are confirmed through investigation, officials must address the root causes.

“Sadly, we have not, as an administration, as a public hospital authority, or as a country, solved this problem, and until they do so, patients will continue to suffer and some will die,” he warned.

Healthcare workers said dialysis is an expensive treatment, requiring specialised equipment, facilities and staff.

With the public system overstretched, some patients are being sent to private clinics, which workers say have a far better safety record than the public sector.

A press statement from the PHA last night stated that “dialysis patients often experience many serious health conditions and sometimes develop infections from their treatment access. However, we cannot confirm at this time that any recent deaths were caused by these infections or by delays in getting permanent access”.

The statement added: “While all patients receiving dialysis are provided with temporary access for treatment, there is an increasing population awaiting permanent access placement. Cases are scheduled weekly, and we are actively working to improve scheduling capacity and reduce wait times to meet the growing demand.”