GB Shipyard to double apprentice investment

The Grand Bahama Shipyard is planning by 2028 to double the current investment in its Bahamian apprenticeship programme to coincide with the arrival of its two new floating docks worth $600m.

The Grand Bahama-based employer, in a statement, said it aims to double the apprenticeship outlay from the present $1.5m to $3m with the goal of having 80 Bahamians enrolled in the initiative at any one time.

The current programme is internationally-certified, and Bahamian apprentices spend 18 weeks training at The Engineering College, an elite institution in Liverpool, the UK. Sixty-three current employees have graduated from a predecessor apprenticeship programme and, of these, almost one-third have advanced from tradesmen roles to higher-earning specialist, supervisor or manager positions.

The Shipyard said it spends around $1.5m per year on the programme, and this commitment is projected to double to around $3m by 2028 with the goal of having up to 80 Bahamian apprentices enrolled in the initiative at any one time. The expanded apprenticeship investment comes with the Shipyard set to have two new floating docks and supporting infrastructure coming on stream in 2026.

Marvin Basden, who began at the Shipyard as a young electrician, today serves as its vice-president of environment, quality, facility maintenance and infrastructure development. His journey is seen as a reflection of the company’s commitment to providing opportunities and training for Bahamians, enabling them to rise through the ranks while strengthening Grand Bahama’s industrial workforce.

“The Shipyard has always believed in opening doors for Bahamians - from our apprenticeship programme to on-the-job training with international experts,” Mr Basden said. “Employees are constantly encouraged to stretch themselves, learn new skills and advance.

“I am living proof of that commitment, starting as an electrician and now being part of the executive team preparing for the arrival of two of the most advanced floating docks in the world.”

Mr Basden recalled his early years when access to new challenges propelled his career forward. From rising to manage the electrical department to learning how to operate cranes, and playing a central role in the installation of the Shipyard’s third dock in 2008, he was consistently exposed to cutting-edge projects and international collaboration.

“There’s no tuition you can pay at a university for this kind of experience,” he said. “I worked alongside engineers in France, helped design new power systems to accommodate a top-class European dock. It was a huge opportunity to be exposed to different technology and collaborate with international industry experts.

“The Shipyard creates these unique opportunities right here in The Bahamas, and that’s something many Bahamians – and particularly Grand Bahamians - can benefit from.” With two new docks under construction in China and slated for installation at the Shipyard, Mr Basden believes the facility’s “heyday” is set to return, creating jobs and careers for Bahamians as well as significant spin-off benefits for the wider community.

“When the Shipyard was at its peak, you could feel it across Freeport; the airport was constantly busy and business was good for stores and restaurants, as well as there being high demand for rental properties,” Mr Basden said. “With the addition of the new docks, this will boost economic activity and provide job and growth opportunities for Bahamians at every level.

“This is a company that should be held up as a model for others,” he added. “The Shipyard has proven that when major investments are paired with a genuine commitment to training and development, the benefits ripple far beyond the gates of the facility, reaching families, businesses and the entire island.”

The Shipyard presently employs more than 200 Bahamians in core roles and, with the inclusion of locally contracted personnel to meet fluctuating demands, more than 60 percent of the company’s workforce are Bahamian.

Project-specific requirements mean the core workforce needs to be supplemented, and where this specialised knowledge and expertise is unavailable locally in the numbers required, this is sourced internationally to ensure the Shipyard can continue to compete in the global ship repair market.

With the arrival of the new docks fast approaching, the Shipyard needs to expand its core workforce and ensure that Bahamian workers and service providers are ready for the expected increase in activity.