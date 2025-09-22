Junkanoo divided over support for govt bill

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL major Junkanoo groups have broken ranks with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), throwing their support behind the government’s proposed Junkanoo Authority Bill, despite the JCNP’s opposition.

The legislation, which Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said will be tabled in October when Parliament resumes, would create a statutory authority to oversee the management, funding and operations of Junkanoo parades across The Bahamas.

The JCNP has resisted the bill, warning it would hand too much control to the government and diminish the groups’ traditional role in decision-making.

However, several A and B division leaders say government control is necessary because public funds already underpin the festival.

Percy “Vola” Francis, leader of the Shell Saxons Superstars, said his group “definitely” supports the bill, calling it a long-overdue measure. “Finally, the can is not being kicked down the road anymore,” he said. “I mean, for 40 years we’ve been kicking this can down the road, you know, let’s do this and get this done and let’s look at the future of Junkanoo for the betterment and for the growth, development and for the business of Junkanoo in this country.”

Trevor Davis, head of the Valley Boys’ Way Forward faction, said: “Everybody already signed off with the government, so if we sign off with the government that means we support the people who have the money. If you get two fellas who like you, one dead break and the next one get money, who you going with?”

Music Makers leader Keith Maison echoed this, saying: “Absolutely, we do 100 percent. This authority bill is not new; it’s something that’s been tossed around for many years. I’m happy to see the minister stood up

and we’ll finally put a foot down.”

B division groups have also lined up behind the legislation. Fancy Dancers leader Wayde Robinson said Junkanoo’s survival depends on collaboration with the government, while Foundation leader Tyrone Curry said the bill could finally deliver fairness for B groups that have long felt sidelined in judging and parade line-ups. “This new body has an opportunity to bring about parity,” he said, praising the execution of Junior Junkanoo as “flawless.”

The groups’ support may come as a surprise to some after the JCNP said earlier this year that groups unanimously voted to halt various Junkanoo activities in opposition to the bill.

Family Island leaders have also voiced support, arguing the authority could expand and modernise Junkanoo beyond New Providence, giving Family Island parades stronger management and resources.

On Friday, Mr Bowleg said the JCNP has gone silent since their first meeting nearly three weeks ago, noting that although they were expected to respond within two days, no feedback has been received to date.

Still, he insisted the legislation will not be derailed. “Whether they in agreement with the bill or not, the bill is going to pass,” he said. “Let me make that clear, the bill is coming, and we believe that’s in the best interest of the Bahamian people and our culture at large.”