Op-Ed: UK recognises Palestinian State

By Smita Rossetti

British High Commissioner to The Bahamas

In a historic, diplomatic step, the UK, alongside two other Commonwealth nations, Australia and Canada, yesterday recognised a Palestinian State. The UK now joins The Bahamas, and near 150 other countries, in recognising Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, based on the principle of self-determination. Announcing the UK’s decision, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution.”

In his letter to The President of the Palestinian Authority, President Abbas, PM Starmer wrote: “I am conscious of the historical role that the United Kingdom has played in the Middle East. In 1917, Britain supported the principle of a national home for the Jewish people, noting that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities. In making this decision today, I reaffirm the United Kingdom’s commitment to a Palestinian State for the Palestinian people, and our enduring support for a two-state solution in which Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace and security.”

The UK recognised the State of Israel as a homeland for Jewish people in 1950, seventy-five years ago. The UK’s support and ties with Israel remain deep and steadfast, though PM Starmer has made clear that the Israeli government must change its current course of action in Gaza and the West Bank. Their bombardment and military offensives in Gaza have destroyed homes, schools and hospitals. No semblance of daily life as we know it remains. The refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused widespread starvation, and a man-made famine has been declared by the UN. In the West Bank, expansion of illegal settlements continues.

The viability of a two-state solution is at a tipping point. Yet, it is the only path to justice for Palestinians and enduring security for Israel – the only way out of the cycle of violence and suffering. There are no other options on the table.

Recognition of Palestine is not recognition or reward for the brutal terrorist organisation that is Hamas. The UK proscribes Hamas as a terrorist group and has sanctioned Hamas members. Hamas can have no future role in a Palestinian State and they do not represent the Palestinian people. Elections last took place in Gaza in 2006, over 19 years ago. President Abbas has committed to extensive reform and to organising new elections within a year of a ceasefire.

In the immediate, the UK continues to increase humanitarian support and has evacuated the first group of sick and injured children from Gaza to the UK to be treated by the National Health Service (NHS). The UK urges Hamas to release immediately and unconditionally all the hostages it is still holding. PM Starmer has directed action to sanction further Hamas leaders in the coming weeks. The UK also calls on Israel to let in desperately needed humanitarian aid and stop illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank. An immediate ceasefire is imperative.

Recognition alone is insufficient to change the situation on the ground, but as leaders from around the world gather in New York for UN General Assembly Week, it is a powerful affirmation of the UK’s commitment to two states – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in lasting peace and security, and marks a major step in driving forward a durable peace in the region.