Public officers to get pay rise

THOUSANDS of public officers will see bigger pay cheques starting in December after the Davis administration completed a long-promised salary review exercise, with increases retroactive to September 1, 2025.

The government said the adjustment applies to all non-contractual public servants who were not covered in earlier rounds of pay raises. Each employee will receive at least two salary increments, with the size of increases varying by category.

The statement did not specify how many workers this would apply to - or the total amount of the cost.

Officials said the exercise is intended to narrow the gap between public service salaries and those in the wider public sector, particularly between workers who benefit from union-negotiated increases and those who do not. By addressing this imbalance, the administration says it is ensuring fairness for Bahamians who serve directly in government roles.

The statement noted that base compensation for public officers has risen between eight and 31 percent over the past four years, with the largest gains going to entry-level workers. College graduates, including graduate nurses and teachers, will see their salaries rise by 19 percent over the same period. Officials described the targeted focus on young professionals as critical to strengthening recruitment and retaining talent in the public service.

The Davis administration linked the exercise to its broader economic and social agenda, pointing to unemployment levels dropping to their lowest levels since 2008 and pledging to spread the benefits of growth more widely.

“This salary review ensures fairness for those who serve in government, strengthens confidence in the public service, and provides families with more security and affordability,” the statement said.

The review was first pledged by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in his 2024/25 Budget Communication and is being framed as part of his SOAR framework — Security, Opportunity, Affordability, and Reform. Officials said the initiative not only improves compensation but also reflects reforms designed to modernise how government works and expand career opportunities for younger Bahamians.