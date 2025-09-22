Public officers to get pay rise

THOUSANDS of public officers will see bigger pay cheques starting in December after the Davis administration completed a long-promised salary review exercise, with increases retroactive to September 1, 2025.
The government said the adjustment applies to all non-contractual public servants who were not covered in earlier rounds of pay raises. Each employee will receive at least two salary increments, with the size of increases varying by category.
The statement did not specify how many workers this would apply to - or the total amount of the cost.
Officials said the exercise is intended to narrow the gap between public service salaries and those in the wider public sector, particularly between workers who benefit from union-negotiated increases and those who do not. By addressing this imbalance, the administration says it is ensuring fairness for Bahamians who serve directly in government roles.
The statement noted that base compensation for public officers has risen between eight and 31 percent over the past four years, with the largest gains going to entry-level workers. College graduates, including graduate nurses and teachers, will see their salaries rise by 19 percent over the same period. Officials described the targeted focus on young professionals as critical to strengthening recruitment and retaining talent in the public service.
The Davis administration linked the exercise to its broader economic and social agenda, pointing to unemployment levels dropping to their lowest levels since 2008 and pledging to spread the benefits of growth more widely.
“This salary review ensures fairness for those who serve in government, strengthens confidence in the public service, and provides families with more security and affordability,” the statement said.
The review was first pledged by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in his 2024/25 Budget Communication and is being framed as part of his SOAR framework — Security, Opportunity, Affordability, and Reform. Officials said the initiative not only improves compensation but also reflects reforms designed to modernise how government works and expand career opportunities for younger Bahamians.
Comments
pileit 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
Let me give my best Birdie impression before she rolls up: "Oh tank you tank you most honorable and wurdy Prime minister, the PLP has always been the party to salve the wounds of the downtrodden, unlike them other people who only sing and dance at the behest of the white people"
of course we will never question why the ignorant & downtrodden seem to be 10 times greater every time y'all on the scene..... and why we haven't moved from clamoring for alms to gaining skills and carving out a piece of the local economy for ourselves.... while the MPs somehow end up with all the land, business shares, and wealth.... yinna gatta stop looking for handouts and get off your arses and work smart!
Lil242 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nothing about this article is important, pay rise for varies civil servants for the same Banana Republic service. "It's silly season again" the only thing I see here is higher government expenditure due to the wage increases, which equals higher deficits and more government borrowing.
Sickened 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Ummmm. I don't think they paid for the last increase yet.
Listen, the government is only about enriching themselves. This 'pay rise' is only a couple of meaningless words.
joeblow 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
... personally, I am tired of successive governments using the public treasury to try to sure up votes before elections! Bahamians are not getting value for money from the civil service, in fact its past time for government to down size it. The burden on taxpayers is unsustainable!
moncurcool 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Unbelievable.
realitycheck242 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
All the talk about the economy doing good and gov cant pay one simple increase now. They have to wait until December until when the tourism numbers increase.... who fooling who ....SMT
DWW 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
can i get a license plate for my vehicle please? Its only been 2 years waiting so far. :)
whatsup 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
BUYING VOTES....SIMPLE
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
I only have one simple question: Just who exactly is Stumpy Davis planning to rob in order to pay Paul or Mary for their vote come election time now that Peter and Jane's pockets have been made as bare as this corrupt PLP government's own coffers?
Porcupine 23 minutes ago
Obviously, Davis firmly believes that the People of The Bahamas are stupid. Does he really believe we can't see through this? Empty election-time words.
