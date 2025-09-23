BAMSI's current and first chairs talk food security

The Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute's (BAMSI) Board chief has met its first-ever chairman to explore new strategies for achieving food security in The Bahamas.

Valentino Munroe, its present executive chairman, met with Dr Godfrey Eneas, now chairman of the Bahamas Centre for Food and Nutrition Security. The discussions were described as both fruitful and forward-looking.

The duo placed strong emphasis on how research, innovation and partnerships can strengthen the nation’s food systems and reduce The Bahamas’ heavy dependence on food imports — a matter the Government has identified as a high priority.

Dr Eneas also presented Mr Munroe with a signed copy of his book, Agriculture in The Bahamas: Its Historical Development 1492–2012. Also present at the meeting were Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, president of BAMSI, Carl Smith, Leslie Minns and Shomekhan Cargill, who lent their expertise to the exchange of ideas.

“Food security is not the task of one leader or one institution,” Mr Munroe said. “It is a shared responsibility that requires us to learn from the past, act decisively in the present and prepare for the future.”