'Bearing fruit': Agriculture in fastest growth for 33 years

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian agriculture was yesterday said to have grown at its fastest pace in more than three decades through expanding by 26.3 percent over the past year.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, credited targeted initiatives for the surge - particularly efforts to attract youth and women into agriculture. He said the Government is preparing to launch another youth-focused initiative connected to programmes offered by the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

“[Many] of our projects are being geared towards attracting younger persons. Agriculture, for quite some time, has been an aging industry with an average age of about 65 to 66 years [for farmers]. And we're also seeking to encourage women in farming as well, and the population of female farmers has increased significantly,” said Mr Campbell.

"We're also pleased to share with you that the overall growth of the industry has grown by 26.3 percent. That is the largest growth in the last 33 years. And so our efforts are literally bearing fruit, and in a few short weeks you will see one of the other initiatives that we have aimed towards ensuring the increasing excitement and awareness towards agriculture."

Mr Campbell said his ministry is rebranding agriculture for a new Bahamian generation by breaking stereotypes and integrating technology into the farming experience. He said young people are being introduced to science-based projects that demonstrate the use of laptops, smart phones and remote-controlled environments in modern farming.

“One of the main reasons why we try to launch projects that are scientifically-based is to attract the younger person so they know that agriculture isn't just the straw hat and cutting this any more in the sun. It actually revolves around laptops, smart phones. Some people do it from home in an air-conditioned setting.” said Mr Campbell

He highlighted container farming as a prime example of climate-resilient, high-technology agriculture that fits the realities of small island nations such as The Bahamas.

“Container farming is a 12-month business. It doesn't stop. For small island developing states like The Bahamas, it's very conducive, especially for climate change and excessive weather conditions. We are now able to pretty much control the environment in which farming takes place,” said Mr Campbell

“So we're making it attractive, we’re making it exciting, and that is what the young people wanted. That speaks directly to the growth of the industry and we look forward to other programmes as well.”

BAMSI reported record enrolment this fall, up 15 percent over the previous year. Student interest increased across agriculture, marine science and sustainable development programmes, with growing demand for aquaculture, animal science, business management and inter-disciplinary courses such as art and the environment.

Dr Amanda Bethell, director of admissions and recruitment at BAMSI, said targeted outreach helped students understand how agriculture and marine science careers contribute to national sustainability goals.

BAMSI is also expanding its national certification programmes. The 2025 flats fishing cohort enrolled 28 students, and a new nature tour guide programme is set to launch in October, aiming to prepare students for careers in eco-tourism.