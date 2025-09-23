Fulfilling music dreams

DW Davis Junior High School students are one step closer to realising their musical dreams, thanks to a second major donation of instruments.

The contribution, made by local businesswoman Astra Charlton, comes just months after her initial donation earlier this year.

Mrs Charlton first became aware of the school’s need while her son was taking private lessons with Thurman Johnson, Head of the Music Department at DW Davis.

“This donation actually came from a simple conversation I had with Mr Johnson, who happens to be my son’s music tutor,” she said during the presentation. “We were reflecting on our own humble beginnings, growing up in Bain Town, and how important it is to give back to students in similar situations.”

She added: “I encourage you to take advantage of the opportunities you have. You can do anything you put your mind to. I know you’ve heard that before, but I am telling you, you’re bright, you’re talented, and you can do it. Hopefully these instruments will give you the opportunities you need.”

Mr Johnson said: “Music engages both the left and right sides of the brain, which strengthens problem-solving, creativity, and discipline,” he said. “It opens doors to countless opportunities, including scholarships even more so than athletics. That’s why programs like this are so valuable for our students.”

The presentation coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Principal Latoya Burrows said: “Today is Suicide Prevention Day. And for some of our students, just being able to pick up an instrument, having a teacher who cares and a donor who is willing to assist can make a world of difference.”