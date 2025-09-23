IBA Panthers host registration and meet-and-greet at Anatol Rodgers High School Gym

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE International Basketball Academy (IBA) Panthers hosted its registration and meet-and-greet this past Saturday at the Anatol Rodgers High School Gymnasium.

The event welcomed basketball players aged four to 20, both male and female, who are interested in joining the IBA Panthers Programme.

From 3pm to 6pm, athletes and parents gathered at the gymnasium for registration. They also had the chance to meet IBA staff and coaches.

The meet-and-greet allowed parents and new recruits to learn more about the programme. Attendees also got a glimpse at schedules and what to expect for the upcoming season. “The main goal is to create avenues and pathways for our young student athletes, male and female, within our primary school, junior school, and even high school sector, to be able to obtain the opportunities outside of high school, educational opportunities in the US and Canada, and so forth,” said IBA director and head coach Denycko Bowles.

Bowles emphasised the programme’s focus on youth development. “For the past 12 to 13 years, we have been able to really pull together a great slate of athletes and try to give them exactly what needs to be done and what it takes to get to the next level, so we have been consistent in our mandate and have been able to press forward through all of our objectives and our goals,” said Bowles.

The IBA Panthers programme continues to provide opportunities for young athletes through training and mentorship with the ultimate aim of strengthening basketball development in the Bahamas, with monthly training sessions aimed to improve basketball IQ and skill, strength, fitness,agility, confidence, and foster camaraderie amongst young male and female athletes.

The IBA training and development programme was scheduled to begin on Monday, September 22, at the Anatol Rodgers Gymnasium.