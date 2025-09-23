Joining the dots

Students across The Bahamas made their mark on the world through creativity, as Sadie Curtis Primary School and others joined millions globally in celebrating International Dot Day.

Sadie Curtis Primary School, along with other public schools in New Providence and the Family Islands, and youth groups such as the Nassau Girl Guides and boys’ Cub Scouts, participated in the global movement recognizing creativity, confidence, and collaboration.

Observed annually, International Dot Day was inspired by Peter H. Reynolds’ beloved storybook The Dot, a tale that encourages children and people of all ages to make their mark on the world through creativity. Since it began, the celebration has grown into a worldwide event in schools, libraries, and homes.

Sadie Curtis Primary School marked the occasion with a variety of vibrant and imaginative activities. Students created classroom murals, wrote original poems and songs, constructed three-dimensional dots from cardboard, and used chalk to “make their mark” on pavements and paper. Grade Six students joined millions online to view international Dot Day celebrations and were also considered for participation in a mini display at the Mall at Marathon to help raise awareness of the event.

Across the country, educators joined in the spirit of the day by wearing polka dots, showcasing their commitment to creativity and expression in education.

International Dot Day served not only as a celebration of artistic expression, but also as a reminder that small marks can lead to big changes—and that every child has the potential to leave a lasting impression on the world.