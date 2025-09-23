LETTERS: All is not well in the classroom

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THERE are some who like to talk about learning loss. Well, I’m here to talk about learning interrupted. Those times when particular students become unruly and disruptive during class time. Those times when they’re in continual talking mode, even after being told to be quiet repeatedly. Those times when they refuse to do what the teachers told them to do. Yes, bottom line, when they’re undisciplined and can’t be disciplined because the teachers in their classrooms have lost their power to do so as those at the Ministry of Education are stuck with their heads in the sand pretending that all is well. My God, I hope they don’t truly believe it is.

Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and your team, all isn’t well. No matter how you’re pretending it is. Students act out and teachers can’t spank or keep the children in at lunch or break time. And having inept administrators only exacerbates the problems. If they can’t discipline, then what can they do?

Teachers have to sit there and take it. Little Johnny, Little Mary, knows the teachers have no power to stop them and continue on with their classroom interruptions. Continue on as the ministry, to my knowledge, has no effective discipline plan. Continue on as administrators have no effective discipline plan. Yes, continue on. All is well, huh?

SO, THIS IS LIFE, HUH?

Nassau,

September 19, 2025.