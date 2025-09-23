LETTERS: Pride in our national symbols

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WE talk often of national pride and our unique culture but how serious are we? It is so very upsetting to look at the flamingo figure on the roundabout at JFK and Baha Mar Blvd. While I have an appreciation for abstract art, in my opinion, it should not play a part in depicting a National symbol. There are a time and place for abstract art.

Unless there is a new secret breed that we do not know about, there is no blue in a flamingo and I feel it is very important that when we exhibit our national symbols, they be a true likeness so that they are recognised for the significance they hold. By jungle, not even the Junkanoo groups with all their pomp and pageantry have ever displayed the flamingo with blue streaks.

Mr Minister of Tourism and Mr marketing director of Baha Mar, please have this atrocious looking flamingo redone/painted in its correct shades of pink and coral. It is an insult to our national symbols and does not give a true representation of the flamingo. The Crown Pigeon, the Rooster and that beautiful Conch Shell depict the true likeness of same and they are a joy to look at. Let us take pride in what we display. We never seem to get the colour of our flag correct and display all shades of blue and yellow due to an oversight in copyrighting our aquamarine and gold, but let’s not mess up our National symbols by creating a “New Bird”. Please fix the flamingo.

VANESSA A SCOTT, JP

Nassau,

September 18, 2025.