Man charged with rape of 71-year-old woman

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday accused of raping a 71-year-old woman earlier this month.
Police said Austin Williams, 62, raped the woman in New Providence on September 8 and also groped her privates.
He was charged with rape and indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington and was not required to enter a plea.
The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.
Williams was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on January 20, 2026. Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 9 hours, 52 minutes ago
More and more stories about these seniors are truly reprehensible. It's no wonder the young people are out of control. Bad examples all around. Geez! 🤦♂️
Sign in to comment
OpenID