Man charged with rape of 71-year-old woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday accused of raping a 71-year-old woman earlier this month.

Police said Austin Williams, 62, raped the woman in New Providence on September 8 and also groped her privates.

He was charged with rape and indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington and was not required to enter a plea.

The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Williams was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on January 20, 2026. Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.