Second vessel is seized on 'illegal charter fishing'

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A second boat and its crew have been arrested for illegal commercial fishing and charter operations following an undercover multi-agency law enforcement operation in the Berry Islands.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said the covert operation, named 'Red Dawn 2', was launched from September 18–19 and resulted in the seizure of a vessel and associated equipment, along with three persons. The case has now been referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further legal proceedings.

“This operation was launched to address the persistent problem of unlicensed foreign fishing charters operating illegally in Bahamian waters. Such activities undermine the licensed Bahamian operators, deprive the Government of critical revenue, and are threatening long-term sustainability of our marine resources,” said Mr Campbell.

“The Bahamas fisheries sector is a cornerstone of our economy, generating hundreds of millions of dollars each year, supporting thousands of jobs and providing a vital source of food security. For these reasons, we cannot and will not allow legal actors to exploit our waters without consequence.”

Mr Campbell said the operation was sparked by a tip received in March 2025 through the 'poaching hotline'. Investigations later revealed that the vessel, which has not been named, was operating in breach of multiple Bahamian laws.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Marine Resources, Bahamas Customs, the Port Department and the Office of the Attorney General worked together with the support of the Nature Conservancy and WildAid through the Marine Action Partnership to successfully carry out this undercover investigation and interdiction of a foreign vessel allegedly engaged in illegal charter fishing,” said Mr Campbell.

“Now, this was not just a routine patrol; it was a carefully-planned covert operation designed to identify, monitor and interdict individuals operating outside of Bahamian law. The evidence gathered indicates that the targeted vessel was operating in breach of the Fisheries Act, the Boat Registration Act and other related laws.”

Mr Campbell said his ministry is working to upgrade enforcement and inter-agency coordination to better identify and target illegal operators. He also encouraged the public to report violations as their involvement is crucial to catching rule-breakers and protecting marine resources.

“We also recognise that our fisheries and the pristine waters of The Bahamas are amongst our most valuable assets, and that there are those who will stop at nothing to exploit them, and so we will do what is ever necessary to protect them. At the same time, we must acknowledge that much work remains to be done, and we accept that the need to improve and adapt will probably never end,” said Mr Campbell.

“This is a challenge. We will continue to leverage the full strength of our partnerships and encourage the public to speak up. While surveillance capacity is stronger than ever, we cannot be everywhere at once, and the vigilance of the public remains vital.”

Mr Campbell further revealed that his ministry is collaborating with US law enforcement to pursue American citizens who return from The Bahamas with illegal catches, or who document illegal activities on social media.

“We don't want the public to feel as if our efforts just stop at the borders of The Bahamas. As of late, there have been dozens of cases of illegal charters and fishing in Florida, where persons return home. Through the efforts of Florida laws, and also the Lacey Act, there have been dozens of convictions, fines and penalties paid,” said Mr Campbell.

“And so our efforts are now reaching to our big brothers in the north, and we share an extremely strong partnership with them. So you may see, from time to time, a lot of videos or TikToks with people fishing in excess of the regulations, without permits, without stopping to the Customs and Border Patrol.

"And we want the public to know it's not the end of it. The prosecution department in Florida does a tremendous job, just as our prosecution department here, so it's a continuous effort.” Mr Campbell added that more operations are forthcoming, and warned that repeat offenders would face tighter enforcement and serious consequences.

“Let it be clearly understood, while some may believe that they are escaping detection, Operation Red Dawn 1 and 2 are only the beginning. We will not sit back. We will not allow repeat offenders or opportunists to exploit loopholes or weak enforcement," the minister said.

"Each operation strengthens our ability to defend our waters, and each successful case sends a clear signal that The Bahamas is serious about protecting its resources." However, concerns have been raised after the Supreme Court recently released the boat seized in Operation Red Dawn 1, Highly Migratory, back to its Florida owner - albeit after paying a $100,000 or bond to Bahamian authorities.

Justice Andrew Forbes, in a September 3, 2025, verdict, rejected the Attorney General’s Office’s bid to persuade him to stay, or halt, his previous ruling that the Highly Migratory be released provided certain conditions were met.

The bond was equal to the maximum $100,000 fine that can be imposed if the vessel and its occupants are ultimately found guilty of the claimed breaches. And, given the boat is purportedly valued at $750,000, and it was costing the Government $3,000 per month to store it at Grand Bahama’s Bradford Marine, Justice Forbes signalled its release from detention made commercial and financial sense.

However, David Whyms, who described himself as the “principal legal advisor” to the Government on legal proceedings “for and against” the Bahamian state, asserted in an affidavit that Justice Forbes had “erred” in permitting the Highly Migratory’s release subject to the conditions he had set.

Mr Whyms argued that the “seriousness of the charges” involving Highly Migratory and its crew meant the Government parties, namely the Attorney General and minister of agriculture and marine resources, had “a duty to appeal” the vessel’s release. And he asserted that the Government had a good chance of winning both the appeal and the merits of the case.

Yet Mark Tsurkis, the owner, who was not on board when his boat was seized, nor is a party or named defendant in the Bahamian court proceedings, countered in his own evidence that “the vessel poses no threat to The Bahamas; it was permitted to be in The Bahamas”.

He added that the firearm found by the Bahamian authorities was discovered on the person of Matthew Logman, one of the crew members, and “there was no agreement that the vessel would be detained as a result of the plea”. Mr Logman had also paid the necessary fines associated with the plea deal with prosecutors.

Mr Tsurkis further added “that without the vessel his business would suffer great hardship”, asserting that “he has a right to his property nor is he a party to any criminal proceeding”. Justice Forbes agreed with these arguments, finding that to halt or “stay” his earlier verdict - and the boat’s release - would deprive the US businessman of “the fruits of his labour; in this instance, the vessel”.