Wilson disputes minister’s claim all Nassau schools have principals

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s claim that all New Providence schools now have principals is being disputed by union leaders, who say several campuses remain leaderless three weeks into the new school year.

Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said yesterday that Claridge Primary, Gerald Cash Primary, and Judith Thompson Primary are still without principals. She noted that while someone was appointed to Judith Thompson, that person has since returned to the Family Islands “to complete her packing”, leaving the post effectively vacant.

Bahamas Education Managerial Union president Stephen McPhee also listed Palmdale Primary, Adelaide Primary, Tiny Toote Pre-School, and Coconut Grove Pre-School as still without principals. He added that Eva Hilton Primary is without a vice principal.

“While some persons have been identified, we understand, for those schools needing principals, they have not reported in a number of cases to date for various reasons,” Mr McPhee said.

Mrs Hanna-Martin told reporters yesterday she expects word “shortly” from the Public Service Commission on final Family Island postings.

“This was a combination of factors, you know, including early retirement, unexpected resignations etc and just a number of convergence of issues that led us to this point,” she said. “I’m beginning to feel that we are now at the end of this process, and that in the next day or two, we will be able to say we have principals in all schools in the country. I think it was about seven schools, and I believe we’re getting in front of it now.”

The leadership gaps have been a recurring problem since September began. Mr McPhee earlier revealed that schools such as EP Roberts, Columbus Primary, Uriah McPhee, and Claridge Primary were still without principals.

At Columbus Primary, the issue has become particularly acute, with only one teacher reportedly showing up for duty one day last week. The school had been without a principal since June 2023, leaving staff “stressed” and administrators “overworked”, according to Mrs Wilson.

She also highlighted other Family Island schools still without permanent principals, including Harbour Island Comprehensive, Central Eleuthera High, GM Major Primary, North Long Island High, Ellen Coakley High in Exuma, PA Gibson Primary, and United Estates Primary in San Salvador.

Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said last week that interim leaders have been installed in some schools but admitted the system is facing a “domino effect” as administrators are shuffled.

Mrs Hanna-Martin further acknowledged that teacher shortages remain, with about 30 posts unfilled. Recruitment drives and retired teachers are helping to plug gaps, but she stressed the challenge is not unique to The Bahamas, describing it as a “global issue” also affecting the US, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the UK.

Despite the setbacks, she insisted: “I am confident that this will be a productive year for our students.”