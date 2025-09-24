Cannabis cases still go to court despite law change

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ALTHOUGH laws allow fixed penalties for cannabis possession, people caught with small amounts are still being prosecuted, a failure the head of the Cannabis Authority says he has repeatedly flagged to government officials.
The Cannabis Act, passed in 2024, established a $250 fine for possession of up to 30 grams, eliminating criminal penalties. But arrests and prosecutions continue.
Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to requests for comment yesterday about why the Act is not being enforced as intended.
Authority chairman Dr Lynwood Brown said he has raised the matter with officials on several occasions, stressing that it does not fall within his office’s remit.
“I think it has something to do with awareness,” Dr Brown said. “And I believe the police officers in doing their jobs, want to err inside a caution. They’re not sure, so they arrest and (are) taken in for an opinion and that opinion should come from their superiors, and if it’s not being translated, this is exactly the reason why we need to have this meeting.”
He said a symposium is being organised to “come to a meeting of the minds” on the issue, and assured that anyone convicted for small possession since the law came into force would have their records expunged.
The problem has arisen amid wider concern about the slow rollout of the cannabis industry. Mr Pinder had previously said licence applications would open by mid-2025, but officials now say applications are expected before year’s end.
Dr Brown acknowledged the delays but said the authority is focused on building a system that works.
“I want to deliver this product to the Bahamian people as soon as possible, but I want to do it in the correct way,” he said. “We want to measure twice and cut once.”
He explained that the delay stems from the need to launch a comprehensive regulatory platform that will track every stage of the supply chain, including mandatory e-prescriptions to reduce fraud.
“The platform will assist us on the online application process, on the various points of questions we need to answer, our persons in charge of compliance, our persons in charge of vetting, our person in charge with inspections from the cannabis authority,” Dr Brown said.
A provider has been selected, but negotiations with the Ministry of Finance are still being finalised.
“I strongly anticipate before year’s end when we’ll start taking applications,” he said.
Comments
mandela 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
It's also because of our backward Judges, they should know the law and should know better, they, and the police are afraid that without arresting, charging and prosecuting these simple possessions they will have to actually do serious work. Finish the Adrian Gibson case.
DWW 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
Exemplifying the absurdity if the Davis party
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
What most Bahamians do not know is that our nation has sign more than one treaty with the U.S. government to fight drug trafficking in our region of the world with marijuana named in the treaties as one of the illegal substances not to be trafficked, sold or otherwise made available in either country (Bahamas or U.S.) for recreational use.
Doofus AG Pinder no doubt got the shock of his life when this was drawn to his attention by the first Trump administration. Now Trump, RFK Jr. and DeSantis are planning an all out attack against legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational use in every state of the U.S.A. Apparently new medical studies have conclusively determined that there is indeed a direct link between the increased use of marijuana by casual users and the number of those users who are being diagnosed with schizophrenia and other mental disorders. I suspect this is especially the case for young people as well as more frequent (heavy) users. It seems the studies have also concluded that frequent casual users are more inclined to move on to the use of other illegal narco substances.
Bobsyeruncle 7 hours, 10 minutes ago
Based on my understanding the smuggling of marijuana across borders has declined deeply since the 20+ States in the US legalized recreational use. The biggest issue now is the smuggling of drugs like Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, MDMA & Heroin. These are the drugs the US & Bahamas should be focused on.
Also, your 'medical studies' are old news and have been the center of debate for many years without any definitive proof except for high risk individuals who have already been diagnosed with Schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders. The gateway drug argument has been going on for as long as I've been alive - which sadly for me, is a very long time.
SP 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
Backward ever, forward never! Stupid does as stupid is.
