Cannabis cases still go to court despite law change

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH laws allow fixed penalties for cannabis possession, people caught with small amounts are still being prosecuted, a failure the head of the Cannabis Authority says he has repeatedly flagged to government officials.

The Cannabis Act, passed in 2024, established a $250 fine for possession of up to 30 grams, eliminating criminal penalties. But arrests and prosecutions continue.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to requests for comment yesterday about why the Act is not being enforced as intended.

Authority chairman Dr Lynwood Brown said he has raised the matter with officials on several occasions, stressing that it does not fall within his office’s remit.

“I think it has something to do with awareness,” Dr Brown said. “And I believe the police officers in doing their jobs, want to err inside a caution. They’re not sure, so they arrest and (are) taken in for an opinion and that opinion should come from their superiors, and if it’s not being translated, this is exactly the reason why we need to have this meeting.”

He said a symposium is being organised to “come to a meeting of the minds” on the issue, and assured that anyone convicted for small possession since the law came into force would have their records expunged.

The problem has arisen amid wider concern about the slow rollout of the cannabis industry. Mr Pinder had previously said licence applications would open by mid-2025, but officials now say applications are expected before year’s end.

Dr Brown acknowledged the delays but said the authority is focused on building a system that works.

“I want to deliver this product to the Bahamian people as soon as possible, but I want to do it in the correct way,” he said. “We want to measure twice and cut once.”

He explained that the delay stems from the need to launch a comprehensive regulatory platform that will track every stage of the supply chain, including mandatory e-prescriptions to reduce fraud.

“The platform will assist us on the online application process, on the various points of questions we need to answer, our persons in charge of compliance, our persons in charge of vetting, our person in charge with inspections from the cannabis authority,” Dr Brown said.

A provider has been selected, but negotiations with the Ministry of Finance are still being finalised.

“I strongly anticipate before year’s end when we’ll start taking applications,” he said.